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Home / United States / American Hindu Mandir Council urges temples, devotees to stay vigilant after teen's arrest in alleged temple shooting plot

American Hindu Mandir Council urges temples, devotees to stay vigilant after teen's arrest in alleged temple shooting plot

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ANI
Updated At : 12:01 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Illinois [US], October 15 (ANI): The Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council (HMEC) in the US on Wednesday (local time) urged temples and devotees to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activity following the arrest of a 19-year-old man accused of plotting a mass shooting targeting a Hindu place of worship in Aurora, Illinois, describing the alleged incident as part of a troubling pattern of threats against Hindu religious institutions.

The council strongly condemned acts of hatred and violence directed at faith communities, noting that the alleged attack was thwarted through timely reporting and swift action by law enforcement authorities.

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"HMEC is deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. We strongly condemn all acts of hate, violence, and intimidation directed at any faith community. The planned attack was fortunately thwarted through timely reporting and swift action by law enforcement, preventing what could have been a devastating tragedy," the Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council said in a statement on X.

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The council's appeal comes as Hindus observe Hindu Heritage Month and the ongoing festival season, when devotees gather at temples for prayers and celebrations. It also referred to a recent attack on a Hindu temple in Ohio, saying the latest incident underscored the need for continued vigilance across Hindu communities.

"As we observe Hindu Heritage Month and celebrate the ongoing festival season, we encourage mandirs and devotees to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity. Coming shortly after the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Ohio, this incident underscores a troubling pattern of threats directed at Hindu places of worship and the need for continued vigilance across our communities. As we come together in prayer, celebration, and service, let us stand united against hate and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every devotee can worship freely, peacefully, and without fear in our sacred spaces," HMEC said.

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Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a prominent Indian-American community leader and former US President Joe Biden's Advisory Commissioner, also condemned the alleged plot and called for greater protection of Hindu temples across the United States.

"Strongly condemn the thwarted attack on the Chicago Hindu temple. Temples are centers of peace. Hate vs Indian Americans is real. I urge @POTUS & DOJ to secure all temples & combat hate. Our 5.2M community contributes $300B+ in taxes to USA," Bhutoria said in a post on X.

According to the Palatine Police Department, the 19-year-old suspect, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested following an investigation into threats involving a potential mass shooting at a Hindu temple.

The investigation began on October 11, when the Palatine Police Department was contacted by the Mount Prospect Police Department regarding information it had received about a potential mass shooting. The information originated from an individual who reported receiving concerning electronic communications from Paporakis.

Investigators said Paporakis had shared a document outlining an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at the Hindu temple. He had also shared images depicting a rifle, rifle magazines, body armour and other tactical equipment and accessories.

Paporakis was located and taken into custody as he was leaving his residence. Palatine Police detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at his home, recovering a rifle, multiple loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of rounds of additional rifle ammunition, tactical equipment and other items believed to be relevant to the investigation.

Among the recovered items was a tactical vest containing body armour and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

Investigators also examined electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)." According to investigators, the document contained statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence directed towards individuals of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.

Detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning to carry out an attack on October 11, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area. Following the investigation, police coordinated outreach to Hindu places of worship in their jurisdiction to alert them to the information.

Paporakis was charged with one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a Class X felony, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Weapons. He appeared for a detention hearing on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him detained. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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