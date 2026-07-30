Anthony Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment in heated COVID-19 Senate hearing

Washington DC [US], July 30 (ANI): Former US Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment during a Republican-led Senate hearing on Wednesday, declining to respond to queries regarding his oversight of the federal COVID-19 strategy after being subpoenaed to testify.

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Fauci, who directed the American pandemic response, stated that he was acting on legal counsel and characterised the decision as difficult. His refusal to provide testimony swiftly intensified friction in an already polarised political confrontation concerning the origins and management of the coronavirus outbreak.

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The proceedings were convened at the request of Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has persistently accused Fauci of misinforming Congress about the origins of COVID-19 and US government involvement in associated research.

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In his opening statement, Fauci accused Paul of conducting a political drive intended to secure his indictment.

"The only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this Committee is to prompt me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, 'behind bars,'" Fauci said.

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In response, Paul asserted that Fauci helped finance viral research that contributed to the global pandemic and subsequently sought to conceal his role.

"Instead of an apology, you have for years avoided responsibility," Paul said.

A primary focal point of the session centred on US-funded research channelled through EcoHealth Alliance in partnership with a laboratory facility in Wuhan, China. Republican legislators have posited that this research may have been connected to the emergence of COVID-19.

Fauci has routinely denied any impropriety, asserting that the research subsidised by the National Institutes of Health did not encompass the high-risk gain-of-function experiments alleged by critics. He has further maintained that whilst he evaluated various hypotheses, the most compelling evidence continues to point towards a natural origin of the pathogen.

A vast majority of the scientific community maintains that COVID-19 most likely transferred naturally from animal hosts to human populations, although the lab-leak hypothesis remains a subject of intense political debate. A Republican-led congressional subcommittee in 2024 uncovered no evidence connecting Fauci to official misconduct.

Prior to the hearing, Senator Paul published over 1,000 pages of personal diary logs kept by Fauci during the pandemic, asserting that the entries conflicted with his public remarks. Several passages illustrating initial uncertainty surrounding the virus had previously been disclosed in Fauci's memoir and earlier media interviews.

The session drew sharp condemnation from Democrats, with Senator Gary Peters describing it as a partisan effort oriented towards historical grievances rather than pressing policy matters.

Fauci's legal representative, David Schertler, denounced the accusations as "false and disgraceful" and indicated that potential legal avenues were under evaluation. Concurrently, over 150 scientific professionals signed an open letter in defence of Fauci, maintaining that "no credible evidence has been produced" to substantiate the allegations and calling on Congress to halt what they termed "witch-hunts". (ANI)

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