A 38-year-old man carrying a concealed firearm was arrested outside US President Donald Trump's golf club in Southern California, prompting an investigation by the US Secret Service into whether he posed any threat to the President.

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The incident took place on Sunday outside Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, identified as Jeanine John Taele of Downey, was allegedly taking photographs and videos on the property while appearing to monitor security-related activities.

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Authorities said Taele was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition.

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However, officials have cautioned against linking the arrest to any assassination attempt. According to CNN, citing a federal law enforcement source, there is currently no indication that the suspect was plotting an attack on President Trump, although the investigation remains ongoing.

Trump was travelling aboard Air Force One to California when authorities announced the arrest. He is scheduled to attend a Republican National Committee dinner at the Rancho Palos Verdes golf course on Tuesday evening.

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According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Taele is also under investigation by the El Segundo Police Department in connection with a robbery case.

Fox News reported that investigators later recovered an illegally modified AR-style rifle, body armour, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and notebooks containing what authorities described as "concerning statements" during a search of the suspect's residence. Authorities also recovered a .45-calibre pistol, radio signal devices and additional ammunition.

US Attorney Bill Essayli said the investigation is continuing.

"This is an active investigation. My office, along with @FBILosAngeles and @LosAngelesATF, is reviewing the evidence and will provide more information when possible," he said in a post on X.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said detectives assigned to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force executed a search warrant at the suspect's home because of the "potential security implications surrounding the incident."

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the US Secret Service are assisting in the investigation, and authorities said additional charges could be filed as the probe progresses.

Despite the recovery of weapons and ammunition, the sheriff's department said investigators have "identified no credible threat to our communities," while adding that the case demonstrates the importance of coordination among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in responding to suspicious activity before it escalates.

(With inputs from ANI)