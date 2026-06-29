At least 1,450 reported dead as rescue operators tear through rubble in Venezuela

Caracas [Venezuela], June 29 (ANI): At least 1,450 people have died since last week's devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, according to a top lawmaker, CNN reported.
US Southern Command said their frantic efforts continue on ground as first responders assisted US Marine climbing through rubble.
In a post on X, the US Southern Command said, "Racing against the clock to save lives in Venezuela: First responders assist a U.S. Marine climbing through rubble during a search for survivors in earthquake-damaged structures. Operating day and night, these crews continue to support international search and rescue operations across the hardest-hit communities. At the direction of SOUTHCOM, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting US Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela."
Racing against the clock to save lives in Venezuela:
First responders assist a U.S. Marine climbing through rubble during a search for survivors in earthquake-damaged structures.
Operating day and night, these crews continue to support international search and rescue… pic.twitter.com/jD8KJ1U7rv
— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 29, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced on Sunday the creation of a presidential commission to assess the condition of housing and infrastructure damaged by the powerful earthquakes that struck the South American country, and extended school closures for another week, as per CNN.
Protección Civil, Bomberos, rescatistas nacionales e internacionales, cuerpos de seguridad y médicos desplegados en toda La Guaira, trabajando de la mano para seguir salvando vidas y sembrar esperanza. pic.twitter.com/7quVL10MmsAdvertisement
Despues de horas de trabajo en equipo Belkys Barreto fue rescatada con vida, ¡cuando la esperanza está en el corazón nada lo detiene! pic.twitter.com/VGDxNQM86G
— Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) June 28, 2026
— Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) June 28, 2026
She noted how earlier in the day, an 11-year-old boy was rescued alive in Caraballeda.
"In these hours, every life is hope for Venezuela," she said.
Hace pocos minutos fue rescatado con vida un niño de 11 años en Caraballeda. En estas horas cada vida es esperanza para Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/Pjj5ETaaYe
— Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) June 28, 2026
The strongest quake to hit Venezuela in more than a century could not have come at a worse time for the country. Venezuela's once-booming economy had already been crippled by years of US-led sanctions, hyperinflation, government corruption and mismanagement of the oil sector, despite sitting on the world's largest oil reserves. Its GDP has shrunk by roughly 80% since 2013, as per CNN.
Then came the US capture of former President Nicolas Maduro in January.
In his place, Rodriguez has been cautiously liberalizing the economy and courting foreign oil companies, while currying favor with Washington pragmatically and seeking relief from crushing sanctions.
But even though the US has eased sanctions, and oil production has gradually increased, inflation remains high and ordinary citizens continue to struggle with low pay. (ANI)
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