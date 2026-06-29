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Home / United States / At least 1,450 reported dead as rescue operators tear through rubble in Venezuela

At least 1,450 reported dead as rescue operators tear through rubble in Venezuela

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Caracas [Venezuela], June 29 (ANI): At least 1,450 people have died since last week's devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, according to a top lawmaker, CNN reported.

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US Southern Command said their frantic efforts continue on ground as first responders assisted US Marine climbing through rubble.

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In a post on X, the US Southern Command said, "Racing against the clock to save lives in Venezuela: First responders assist a U.S. Marine climbing through rubble during a search for survivors in earthquake-damaged structures. Operating day and night, these crews continue to support international search and rescue operations across the hardest-hit communities. At the direction of SOUTHCOM, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting US Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela."

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Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced on Sunday the creation of a presidential commission to assess the condition of housing and infrastructure damaged by the powerful earthquakes that struck the South American country, and extended school closures for another week, as per CNN.

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