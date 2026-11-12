Washington DC [US], November 12 (ANI): At least five people were shot in an active shooting incident in Washington, DC's Logan Circle neighbourhood on Thursday morning, with police urging people to avoid the area and a shelter-in-place order issued for parts of nearby neighbourhoods, according to CBS News.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the incident has resulted in a barricade situation in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest and MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on the scene

The post said, "The incident has resulted in a barricade situation in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on the scene. Please avoid the area as we work to resolve the incident."

Earlier, it said it was responding to an active shooting in the area of 15th and P Streets, Northwest, as its Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene.

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UPDATE: The incident has resulted in a barricade situation in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on the scene. Please avoid the area as we work to resolve the incident. Updates will come through this platform. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 12, 2026

A shelter-in-place order was also issued for large portions of Dupont Circle and Logan Circle as law enforcement officials worked to secure the area, according to sources briefed on the situation, CNN reported.

The shooting triggered a massive police response, with dozens of police vehicles deployed in the area and helicopters circling overhead. Several surrounding streets were blocked as officers secured the scene.

According to CNN, a police officer was heard warning pedestrians during the morning commute that there was an active shooter in the area.

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Washington DC Council member Brooke Pinto also urged residents to stay away from the neighbourhood as police responded to the incident.

In a post on X, Pinto said, "Shooting in the area of 15th and P Streets NW this morning. Please avoid the Logan Circle area as MPD responds. Will share more details as they are confirmed."

Shooting in the area of 15th and P Streets NW this morning. Please avoid the Logan Circle area as MPD responds. Will share more details as they are confirmed. — Councilmember Brooke Pinto (@CMBrookePinto) November 12, 2026

According to CBS News, the Metropolitan Police Department could not immediately confirm the number of people shot. The department had confirmed its response to the incident at 15th and P Street at around 8:23 am (local time).

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The Washington Post, citing a police department spokesperson, reported that authorities were searching for a suspect following the shooting. Officer Lee Lepe described the incident as an active shooter situation and said police did not yet have a description of the suspect.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also said its Washington Bureau was at the scene and assisting law enforcement, CBS News reported.

Logan Circle is a busy neighbourhood in central Washington, DC, located approximately one mile north of the White House. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)