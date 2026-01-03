DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / Venezuela's capital Caracas hit by massive explosions amid US tensions

Venezuela's capital Caracas hit by massive explosions amid US tensions

Venezuela says it rejects 'military aggression' by the US

article_Author
Reuters
Updated At : 01:55 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Smoke rises near Fort Tiuna, a military zone, during a full blackout, following explosions and loud noises, amid rising tensions between administrations of US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026. Reuters
Advertisement

Multiple explosions rocked Venezuela's capital Caracas early on Saturday and columns of black smoke and aircraft could be seen, according to Reuters witnesses and images circulating on social media.

Advertisement

A power outage affected the southern area of the city, near a major military base, witnesses said.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear what caused the disturbances, which began about 2 am (0600 GMT), or exactly where they were occurring. Reuters could not immediately verify the social media videos.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised land operations in Venezuela. He has not publicly detailed his aims but has privately pressured President Nicolas Maduro to flee the nation, Reuters has reported. Trump said on Monday it would be "smart" for Maduro to leave power.

The Pentagon referred questions to the White House, which declined to comment.

Advertisement

Maduro has accused the Trump administration of seeking a change in government to gain access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

Trump last month announced a blockade of all sanctioned vessels going in or out of Venezuelan waters as part of a strategy to pressure Maduro.

“At this moment they are bombing Caracas”, Colombian President Gustavo Petro posted on X. “Alert everyone — they have attacked Venezuela. They are bombing with missiles. The (Organization of American States) and the UN must meet immediately.”

Petro, who did not provide further information or indicate the source of his assertions, has repeatedly expressed opposition to the US pressure campaign.

The US has made a major military buildup in the region, including an aircraft carrier, warships and advanced fighter jets stationed in the Caribbean.

In addition to the blockade announcement, Trump has expanded sanctions and staged more than two dozen strikes on vessels the US alleges were involved in trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Last week, Trump said the United States had “hit” an area in Venezuela where boats are loaded with drugs, marking the first known time Washington has carried out land operations in Venezuela since the pressure campaign began.

He did not say whether those strikes were carried out by the CIA or not. Other media outlets have reported that the spy agency was behind them.

Trump has accused the South American country of flooding the US with drugs, and his administration has for months been bombing boats originating in South America that it alleges were carrying drugs. Many nations have condemned the attacks as extrajudicial killings and Maduro's government has always denied any involvement with drug trafficking.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts