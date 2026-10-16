“Back in the US”: FBI chief Kash Patel says fugitive Manjit Singh Bedi returned to face fraud charges

Washington DC [US], October 16 (ANI): FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday (local time) said that Manjit Singh Bedi, an alleged fraudster arrested in India in September, had been brought back to the United States to face charges of defrauding the country of at least USD 600,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds.

In a post on X on Thursday (local time), Patel said, "Back in the US - Manjit Singh Bedi, one of the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters, arrested in September in India."

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https://x.com/FBIDirectorKash/status/2110842513095327867

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He said Bedi's return marked another milestone for the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters programme, with six individuals on the list having been captured since its creation three months ago.

"This marks yet another significant moment for the historic FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters program - Bedi is one of six Most Wanted Fraudsters captured since the creation of the new list three months ago – and yet another high-value target captured overseas – in a group responsible for a combined over $2 billion in fraud and on the run for almost 4,000 days collectively prior to arrest," Patel said.

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Bedi is accused of defrauding the US government of at least USD 600,000 in SNAP benefits between approximately 2024 and 2025.

"He is charged with defrauding the U.S. of at least $600k in SNAP funds from approximately 2024 to 2025, and now will face justice for his alleged crimes," Patel said.

He also thanked the law enforcement partners involved in the case. "Thank you to our outstanding partners for their assistance in this case," he added.

In a separate post on X, Patel highlighted the FBI's cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies in bringing wanted individuals back to the United States.

https://x.com/FBIDirectorKash/status/2110842916486701383

"This is the latest in an unprecedented stretch of success in bringing high-value targets back to the United States through strong partnerships with our foreign law enforcement counterparts. Over the past 20 months, we’ve secured 260 extraditions and removals -- an increase of more than 70% compared to the previous 20-month period," Patel said.

Earlier in September, the FBI said it was working to secure Bedi's return to the United States after his arrest by Jalandhar Police in Punjab. At the time, Patel identified him as the fifth Most Wanted Fraudster captured since the programme's launch and said he was believed to have fled to India the previous year.

The FBI had alleged that Bedi orchestrated the scheme through a grocery store he operated in the United States and had been on the run for nearly a year. Bedi faces charges including wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, among other offences. (ANI)

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