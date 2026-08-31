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Home / United States / Be loyal to karma bhumi...: RSS Chief's message to 'Bharatiya diaspora'

Be loyal to karma bhumi...: RSS Chief's message to 'Bharatiya diaspora'

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ANI
Updated At : 01:03 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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New York [US], August 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday (local time) said that while Bharat remains the 'Janma Bhumi' of the Bharatiya diaspora, their country of residence is their 'Karma Bhumi', and they must first fulfil their duties and remain loyal to the country where they live.

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He made the remarks in an address at the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York.

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Bhagwat said that members of the Bharatiya diaspora living in the United States must behave as true Americans, while carrying forward the values imparted by their janma bhumi.

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"What is our duty? We are in America, we live in America, we earn in America. So we are American. And we should behave true to America. The diaspora, Bharatiya diaspora, they have a duty to their karma bhumi. They must fulfil that. They should be loyal to their karma bhumi," he added.

Bhagwat said that while Bharat's connection with the diaspora as their janma bhumi remains, any desire to contribute to the country of their birth should come after fulfilling their responsibilities towards their karma bhumi.

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"Because Bharat is their janma bhumi, if they have an urge to do something and they can do that, after fulfilling their duties to their karma bhumi, it is not prohibited. But it is not obligatory," the RSS chief said.

He said the responsibility of the diaspora towards Bharat lies in preserving and embodying the values imparted by their motherland, particularly the principle of oneness.

"Your janma bhumi expects you to live the values it has imparted on you. And this is the value. This is the value, oneness. We are one with human beings. We are one with nature," Bhagwat said.

Also in his remarks, he highlighted how "unity in diversity" is embedded in the "DNA" of Bharat, while further underlining how the country's destiny is to make the world realise that diversity can coexist with oneness.

The RSS chief's remarks came during the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden, which brought together spiritual and religious leaders and members of the Indian diaspora to highlight the message of harmony, unity and peaceful coexistence.

The Universal Oneness Celebration marks a key highlight of Bhagwat's international tour, bringing together diverse diaspora groups to promote cross-cultural dialogue and collective action around universal values.

Mohan Bhagwat arrived in New York earlier this week on the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of its centenary year celebrations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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