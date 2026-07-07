Biden-era wave of unauthorised immigration triggered US housing price shock, Fed study reveals

Washington, DC [US], July 7 (ANI): A new Federal Reserve working paper has revealed that the record-breaking spike in illegal immigration during the Joe Biden administration served as a primary catalyst for escalating property prices and rental costs across the US.

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The publication of the study coincides with a period in which immigration remains a highly contentious political battleground in the US. Republican lawmakers contend that the border strategies implemented by the former US President heavily overextended public infrastructure and the housing market. Conversely, Democrats maintain that the incoming workforce played a vital role in resolving acute labour deficits and strengthening broader economic expansion.

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In an effort to quantify the precise economic footprint of the migration wave, the authors of the paper combined immigration court registries with administrative government data. This methodology allowed them to evaluate the exact manner in which the historic influx of undocumented individuals between 2021 and 2024 reshaped localised property markets and employment sectors.

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However, the researchers explicitly attached a cautionary note to the findings, clarifying that the document represents a preliminary draft distributed exclusively for academic and professional review. They emphasised that the conclusions do not formally represent the official stances of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas or the wider Federal Reserve System.

According to the empirical findings, the massive arrival of unauthorised migrants provided a substantial lift to localised employment numbers while producing minimal observable downward pressure on worker pay. Simultaneously, however, it generated an intense surge in real estate demand.

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The data points to a distinct correlation: a one per cent rise in the presence of undocumented workers relative to the size of a local workforce led to a corresponding expansion in aggregate employment of roughly one per cent, with no tangible proof that the migration wave depressed baseline salaries. Conversely, that identical one per cent workforce increase was linked to an estimated 2.2 per cent escalation in residential property values, alongside a 1.4 per cent upward tick in rental rates.

The academic authors noted that residential construction projects failed to scale up sufficiently to absorb the heightened consumer interest. They ultimately concluded that the migrant influx essentially operated as a sudden housing demand shock within metropolitan markets that were already grappling with structural inventory shortages.

On a broader scale, the economists calculated that the arrival of unauthorised migrant workers was responsible for approximately 30 per cent of all employment expansion, roughly 30 per cent of residential property price inflation, and nearly 20 per cent of rental rate growth within an average US metropolitan locality between March 2021 and March 2024.

The research team reiterated that these statistical models reflect the circumstances of a typical metropolitan territory featured in the analysis, warning against the assumption that immigration served as the sole driver of the nationwide appreciation in real estate costs.

The analytical text characterises the period spanning from 2021 through 2024 as an "unprecedented boom" in unauthorised border crossings.

Relying on statistical records compiled by the Congressional Budget Office, the authors observed that net undocumented migration expanded the total US resident population by approximately 7 million individuals before experiencing a pronounced deceleration in mid-2024. (ANI)

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