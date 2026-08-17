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Home / United States / 'Big, bold, important first step': Trump welcomes Saudi-Turkey-Pak defence pact amid Iran war

'Big, bold, important first step': Trump welcomes Saudi-Turkey-Pak defence pact amid Iran war

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ANI
Updated At : 07:52 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], August 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump welcomed the recently signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan, describing the trilateral security arrangement as a major move towards enhanced security and self-reliance in the region.

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In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump stated that he was "very happy" to see Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan had "recently, and finally" signed the agreement.

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Commenting on the shift in regional defence dynamics, the US President noted that "It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how Countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way", while calling the pact a "BIG, BOLD, IMPORTANT FIRST STEP."

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The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was formally executed in Mecca on August 7 by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The pact establishes a structured framework for collective defence alongside expanded military and security cooperation.

Under the provisions of the accord, an armed attack against any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against all three. The terms also outline increased military coordination, joint tactical exercises, and collaboration in defence technology and military industrial capabilities.

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The development unfolds against the backdrop of escalating regional friction and heightened security anxieties. Addressing international concerns over the alliance, the three nations maintained that the framework is defensive in nature and is not aimed at forming a military or sectarian bloc.

Additionally, under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan have committed to aiding diplomatic initiatives to resolve tensions between Iran and the United States.

Indicating a potential expansion of the framework, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested that Egypt could join the arrangement, calling Cairo's participation "possible" and pointing out that the pact can accommodate further members.

Commenting on the diplomatic impact of the deal, Erdogan asserted that "This agreement has sent an important message to the world." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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