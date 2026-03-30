"Big day in Iran": Trump amid claims of 'regime change'

Washington DC [US], March 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said it's a "big day" for Iran, stating that the US military has destroyed many key targets in the country.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the US military had destroyed many sought-after targets in Iran.

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He said, "Big day in Iran. Many long-sought-after targets have been taken out and destroyed by our GREAT MILITARY, the finest and most lethal in the World. God bless you all! President DJT."

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Earlier in the day, when being gaggled with the press on Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Trump said that Iran's entire Navy and Air Force have been knocked out, and most of their missiles are gone.

Trump also hinted at regime change in Iran, saying the current leadership is "very reasonable" and a "new group of people@.

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He said, "I just have lots of alternatives. We have a tremendous number of ships over there. We don't need them all because of, you know, the power. If you had said that in three days we were going to knock out 158 ships, their entire Navy, which we did, we knocked out their entire Air Force, we knocked out most of their missiles. That's why you see missile attacks, but they're down to just sputtering. And we have a group, it's really a new regime. It's the new group of people, people that we've never dealt with before, that are acting very reasonably. It is truly regime change."

When he was asked if Iran's dead leader Khamenei's son was alive and a part of the ongoing conversation.

"We think he may be. Nobody's heard about him and he's... he may be alive, but he's obviously very seriously in trouble. Really, he's seriously wounded," Trump replied.

On being asked about the 15-point peace plan sent by the US to Iran, Trump said, "Yeah, they came back on the 15-point plan. They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn't they?"

Trump mentioned that Iran has agreed to most of the 15-point peace plan sent by the US and has even sent 20 boatloads of oil as a "sign of respect".

"Well, they're agreeing with us on the plan. I mean, we asked for 15 things, and for the most part, we're going to be asking for a couple of other things. And just to prove that they're serious, they gave us all these boats. When I talked about four days ago, a present, I said they gave me a present, but I didn't think I was at liberty to say what it was. What it was was 8 plus 2; it's 10 massive boatloads of oil. And today they gave us another present, they gave us 20 boatloads of oil. That starts being shipped tomorrow. We're having very good meetings, both directly and indirectly, and we're getting a lot of very important points," Trump further said in the gaggle.

Earlier, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday accused the United States and Israel of planning a "ground invasion" under the guise of diplomacy, warning that Tehran will not yield to pressure, according to Iranian state media Press TV.

As quoted by Press TV, he said, "The enemy talks of negotiations but plans a ground invasion. The US seeks in a 15-point list what it couldn't win in war. Our forces are ready, and we will never be humiliated." (ANI)

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