"Big week ahead": Trump administration signals major action on foreign labour visa front

Washington, DC [US], October 5 (ANI): US Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito has indicated that the Trump administration is preparing for heightened enforcement concerning foreign labour visa frameworks, taking to social media to signal that a significant period lies ahead as examinations intensify regarding the recruitment of overseas personnel.

“Big week ahead on the foreign labour visa front,” D’Esposito wrote on X. “We’re taking LFG to a whole new level. American jobs. American workers.”

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The Labor Department official refrained from specifying any particular visa initiative, corporate entity or ongoing inquiry within his online statement.

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His remarks unfold as the White House intensifies its oversight of employment-centric immigration mechanisms amid allegations that commercial enterprises might be leveraging foreign worker permits in manners that disadvantage domestic personnel.

Furthermore, this commentary arrives against the backdrop of wider governmental initiatives designed to tighten regulations surrounding the H-1B visa apparatus and enforce stricter scrutiny upon companies sponsoring foreign employees.

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US Vice President JD Vance characterised the H-1B visa structure as “completely broken” on October 2, affirming his backing for its total abolition while asserting that corporations have exploited the system to substitute American staff with lower-cost overseas labour.

Through a video published on X, Vance stated that the mechanism had been “totally taken advantage of” by technological enterprises, accounting firms and organisations operating across other commercial sectors.

He drew a distinction between importing exceptionally skilled foreign specialists into the United States and utilising the framework primarily for wage reduction purposes.

“If you’re going to bring in an accountant making $45,000 a year to replace an accountant who is an American making $60,000 a year, that’s not you using the programme to bring in a genius,” Vance stated.

“That’s you destroying American jobs and defrauding the American people,” he added.

Additionally, Vance defended the executive branch’s USD 100,000 financial requirement levied on specific H-1B petitions associated with workers situated outside the US.

This monetary mandate was initially instituted in September 2025 before being prolonged by the administration in September 2026 to remain active through September 21, 2027, incorporating narrow exemptions reserved for instances deemed critical to national interests.

“If you’re just trying to replace an American accountant with a cheaper foreign accountant, then you’re not going to pay $100,000,” Vance remarked.

The administration has similarly implemented broader modifications impacting the H-1B architecture.

An executive directive promulgated on September 18 mandated that the Departments of State, Labour and Homeland Security investigate whether sponsoring businesses had recently executed, or intended to execute, staff reductions affecting comparable domestic employees.

Concurrently, the Department of Labor received instructions to audit previously submitted labour-condition applications to identify potential infractions.

Concurrently, the administration has instituted a tiered selection protocol that grants preference to higher-remuneration roles.

Nevertheless, Vance suggested that such adjustments might fail to resolve what he characterised as fundamental systemic flaws within the programme.

“My view is the H-1B programme is completely broken, and I’d be very supportive of just eliminating it,” he noted.

“But while we have it, what we have to do is protect American workers.”

The administration’s USD 100,000 H-1B financial assessment has likewise encountered legal challenges.

A federal magistrate issued an injunction against the fee on October 1 after determining that the executive branch had failed to adhere to mandatory administrative rulemaking protocols.

That judicial decision succeeded an earlier preliminary injunction targeting the same policy measure.

These latest developments coincide with the ongoing emphasis placed by the White House on safeguarding domestic workers and scrutinising employment-based migration channels.

In a separate development, the US State Department has identified 50 nations whose nationals are subject to financial bonds valued at USD 10,000, USD 15,000 or USD 20,000 upon qualifying for B1/B2 tourist and commercial visas.

India remains exempted from this obligation, whereas regional South Asian neighbours including Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal feature among the affected territories.

Both Nepal and Bangladesh have been subject to the directive since January 21, while Bhutan was incorporated into the framework beginning January 1.

Under this regulatory scheme, the exact bond valuation is established by a consular official during the course of the visa interview.

The State Department clarified that the initiative functions under Section 221(g)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, having been formalised via a final rule enacted on August 3 utilising visa-overstay statistics compiled by the US Department of Homeland Security. (ANI)

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