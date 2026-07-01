Washington DC [US], July 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed the US Supreme Court's decision upholding state laws that bar transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports, calling the ruling a "BIG WIN".

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Reacting to the judgement, in a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN'S SPORTS."

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"Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!!" he added.

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Trump's remarks came after the US Supreme Court upheld laws in Idaho and West Virginia that prohibit transgender athletes from participating in women's and girls' sports, ruling that Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education, permits schools to maintain separate sports teams based on biological sex.

According to Politico, the court's conservative majority also rejected arguments that the laws violate the constitutional rights of transgender people, marking a significant ruling in the legal debate over transgender participation in school athletics.

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Writing for the majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said, "The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women's and girls' sports throughout America."

The ruling came in challenges to laws enacted by Idaho and West Virginia, both of which argued that the measures are intended to protect athletes assigned female at birth from physical disadvantages arising from biological differences between males and females. The states also maintained that Title IX applies based on biological sex and that the laws do not discriminate against transgender women and girls, Politico reported.

While the court's liberal justices agreed that Title IX does not explicitly grant transgender athletes the right to compete according to their gender identity, they dissented on the constitutional analysis.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing for the court's liberal wing, argued that the court should have required states to justify the restrictions for specific sports and categories of transgender athletes rather than upholding broad bans.

"To the majority, the fit here is simply good enough," Sotomayor wrote, accusing the court of relying on "overbroad generalisations" instead of allowing lower courts to undertake a more detailed review, according to Politico.

According to Politico, more than two dozen US states have enacted similar laws restricting transgender participation in women's sports. The ruling is also expected to bolster the Trump administration's efforts to challenge transgender-inclusive policies in schools.

The report noted that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) had already barred transgender athletes from competing in women's sports following an executive order signed by Trump earlier this year.

The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee have also adopted policies restricting transgender participation in women's sports.

Justice Kavanaugh, however, clarified that the ruling does not resolve whether federal law permits schools to voluntarily allow transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams.

"That question is currently the subject of litigation in some lower courts... Nothing in this opinion is intended to decide that question," he wrote.

The decision is expected to have its most immediate impact on K-12 school sports across the United States, where legal and political debates over transgender athletes' participation continue. (ANI)

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