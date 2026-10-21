Washington DC [US], October 21 (ANI): The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified Boeing's largest 737 MAX aircraft, the 737-10, clearing the way for the aerospace manufacturer to begin deliveries in the coming months.

According to a press release, the certification completes the 737 MAX family, which Boeing describes as an efficient and flexible lineup of single-aisle aircraft designed to meet the varying capacity and operational requirements of airlines worldwide.

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The 737-10 can accommodate up to 230 passengers in its maximum seating configuration and offers lower per-seat costs than other single-aisle aircraft currently in service, the press release said. The aircraft also provides 365 nautical miles more range than competitors without auxiliary fuel tanks.

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Boeing said the aircraft incorporates safety enhancements, including an improved Angle-of-Attack system that will become standard across the 737 MAX family.

“Completing the certification program clears the path for us to deliver a Boeing airplane that will set a new standard in commercial aviation. The 737-10 offers greater capacity, longer range and the best seat economics in its class, a platform that will create more value and opportunities for airlines around the world,” Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said.

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More than 30 customers worldwide have purchased the 737-10, with orders totalling 1,555 aircraft, accounting for over 30 per cent of the 737 MAX programme's current order book, according to the press release.

Boeing said the 737-10 is the first commercial aircraft to be certified to the full extent of the 2020 Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act (ACSAA), which mandated enhanced documentation of safety assessments and human factors evaluations.

The certification programme included more than 2,000 flight-test hours and 1,000 ground-test hours, alongside extensive documentation and formal meetings with the FAA.

“Our flight test team ran a disciplined, methodical campaign to validate every system. That rigor gives us confidence as we move toward deliveries,” Chris Payne, vice president and general manager of 737 Airplane Development Programs at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said.

The 737-10 typically accommodates between 185 and 210 passengers in a two-class configuration and has a range of up to 3,100 nautical miles. Boeing said technological advancements have also resulted in a 20 per cent reduction in fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions compared with the aircraft it is designed to replace.

The 737 MAX family includes the 737-7, 737-8, 737-8-200, 737-9 and the newly certified 737-10. Boeing reported 7,350 orders for the 737 MAX family, with nearly 2,500 aircraft delivered through the end of September 2026, according to the press release. (ANI)

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