"Bolivia needs to recover its roads, ensure supply": President Paz declares emergency over bloackage crisis

La Paz [Bolivia], June 20 (ANI): Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz on Saturday announced a state of emergency in the country "to recover its roads, ensure supply, and return to normality." According to CNN, the move comes after weeks of anti-government protests over rising living costs and economic pressure that have since grown into an escalating political crisis.

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Additionally, the road blockades have resulted in shortages of food, fuel and medical supplies across parts of the country and brought the economy to a grinding halt over the past 50 days. Protests, backed by workers' unions, farmers and supporters of former President Evo Morales, are demanding the resignation of President Paz, CNN reported.

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In a post on X, the Bolivian President affirmed that he aims to restore normalcy and allow the public to work, study, and recieve medical care, without being hostage to blockades.

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"I have arranged for the implementation of the State of Exception to free the country's roads. Bolivians cannot continue to be hostages of blockades that prevent working, studying, receiving medical attention, supplying themselves, and bringing sustenance to their homes. This State of Exception does not seek to take away normality, but to restore it," he wrote in the post.

The President further expressed willingness to engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis, reiterating his resolve to bring the country back to its normal state.

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"The doors of the Government will remain open to those who wish to dialogue in good faith. In the meantime, Bolivia needs to recover its roads, ensure supply, and return to normality." he added.

https://x.com/Rodrigo_PazP/status/2068203669422473272

He said the move clears the way for the military and police to restore order.

The President had last month signed a law which allowed military forces to intervene in internal conflicts. He had previously said that, upon failure of an effective dialogue, declaring a state of emergency would be a last option, according to CNN.

Paz, who assumed the office just months ago, inherited the country's worst economic crisis. His victory represented a significant turning point for the nation, ending a nearly uninterrupted two-decade period of governance by the Movement to Socialism (MAS) party, which had been in power since 2006, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the ongoing crisis began in May when Paz eliminated long-term fuel subsidies in an attempt to reduce the budget deficit.

Bolivia is now facing a severe economic situation, characterised by critical shortages of foreign currency and fuel, a sharp decline in natural gas exports, and the highest inflation rates seen in four decades.

The workers' unions are also demanding an increase in wages and an end to fuel and dollar shortages. (ANI)

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