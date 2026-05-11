Washington DC [US], May 11 (ANI): Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) on Mother's Day extended wishes to mothers across the world while drawing attention to the condition of Uyghur women and mothers living under "Chinese oppression" in East Turkistan.

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According to a press release issued by CFU, Uyghur women continue to face "severe and systematic repression" under policies implemented by the Chinese government. The organisation alleged that these measures have stripped Uyghur women of bodily autonomy through forced sterilisations, coerced abortions, and other population-control measures.

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Citing research by Adrian Zenz, CFU stated that Uyghur women were allegedly forced to undergo IUD insertions against their will and threatened with detention if they refused sterilisation procedures. The organisation further claimed that these policies contributed to drastic declines in birth rates in certain Uyghur-majority regions.

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The press release also alleged that Uyghur women have been subjected to state-sponsored "marriages" with Han Chinese men under coercive government policies. According to CFU, China's so-called "ethnic unity law" effectively prevents members of minority communities from objecting to such arrangements.

CFU further claimed that Uyghur women have faced harsh punishments for practising and teaching their religion and culture, with some allegedly receiving prison sentences ranging from 10 to 14 years. The organisation highlighted the cases of prominent Uyghur figures, including Gulshan Abbas and Rahila Dawut, who it said remain imprisoned.

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The organisation also raised concerns over the separation of Uyghur families. According to CFU, millions of Uyghur children have allegedly been separated from their parents and placed in state-run orphanages, where they are subjected to assimilation policies, stripped of their language and culture, and exposed to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) indoctrination.

CFU stated that provisions under the "ethnic unity law" require parents to "educate and guide children to love the CCP", which the organisation described as institutionalised cultural assimilation.

In the statement, CFU Executive Director Rushan Abbas said that Mother's Day serves as "a painful reminder of families torn apart" for Uyghur women living under China's rule. "My sister Gulshan and every other Uyghur woman and mother should be free, spending their days surrounded by their children and families," Rushan Abbas said, according to the CFU press release.

She further urged the international community to stand with Uyghur women and criticised what she described as silence from global leaders and institutions on the issue. CFU called on the international community to recognise the suffering of Uyghurs under what it termed the CCP's "brutal violations of human rights" and urged governments and organisations worldwide to take "tangible actions" to end the alleged genocide. (ANI)

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