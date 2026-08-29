Canada capitalises on US university crackdown to poach top American academics: Report

Washington DC [US], August 29 (ANI): Canada has successfully recruited dozens of prominent academics from elite American universities as the Trump administration intensifies its scrutiny and financial restrictions on higher education institutions across the United States, according to a report by CNN.

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Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly announced Thursday that 64 world-leading scholars have been hired under an eight-year, CAD $500 million (over $350 million USD) initiative spanning multiple top universities across Canada.

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CNN reported that 48 of the newly hired academics are departing prestigious American institutions--including Harvard, Cornell, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) covering specialised fields such as medicine, engineering, and climate science.

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The mass hiring comes amid growing friction between the White House and top US research centres. As highlighted by CNN, President Donald Trump's administration has targeted several elite colleges by cutting federal funding and tightening oversight regarding scientific grant distribution.

The political pressure has stirred deep uncertainty among researchers evaluating the future of their academic work in the US.

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Speaking at a news conference at the University of British Columbia (UBC), Minister Joly framed the initiative as a deliberate defence of intellectual freedom. "While certain countries are cutting research and turning their back on academic freedom, we're doubling down on science and we're doubling down on research," Joly told reporters.

Addressing potential fallout over US-Canada relations, she added, "The US administration is making its own decisions and we're taking ours. We're very glad that these fantastic professors are coming."

CNN noted that the White House was reached out to for comment regarding the recruitment push.

The academic exodus is backed by Canada's broader Global Impact+ Research Talent Initiative, a CAD $1.7 billion (over $1.2 billion USD) fund designed to draw world-class intellectual talent to the country.

Scholars making the move cited concerns over deteriorating academic freedom and hiring barriers in the US as key drivers behind their decision to relocate. (ANI)

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