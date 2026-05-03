Washington DC [US], May 3 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said he is reviewing a newly submitted proposal from Iran, but signalled deep scepticism about its prospects, arguing that Tehran has not "paid a big enough price" for its past actions.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."

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The post came shortly after Trump spoke to reporters while boarding Air Force One in Florida, where he was asked whether he had seen the 14-point proposal.

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When pressed, Trump responded, "No,I haven't. I'm looking at it up here," adding, "Yeah. I'll let you know about it later."

As reporters referenced his earlier comments suggesting the US might be better off avoiding a deal with Iran, Trump pushed back. He said, "Well I wouldn't have to. I didn't say that. I said that if we left right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild. But we're not leaving right now. We're going to do it so nobody has to go back in 2 years or 5 years."

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Asked again about the proposal, he said, "They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now."

Iran has submitted a 14-point plan to the United States, outlining a sweeping framework aimed at "ending the war" on all fronts, including Lebanon, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The proposal comes in response to an earlier nine-point plan sent by Washington, which allegedly included a two-month timeline for a ceasefire. Tehran, however, is said to have rejected any extended interim arrangement, insisting instead that a comprehensive resolution be achieved within 30 days and framed around a permanent "end to the war" rather than a temporary truce.

According to the report, Iran's proposal includes firm security guarantees that would prohibit any future military aggression against Iran and require the withdrawal of United States forces from its "surrounding environment."

It also calls for the lifting of existing naval restrictions and blockades, alongside the release of frozen Iranian assets held abroad and compensation for damages Iran attributes to sanctions and military pressure.

Economically, the plan demands the full removal of all US and international sanctions imposed on Iran.

Regionally, the proposal extends beyond Iran-US tensions and calls for an end to what it describes as "war on all fronts", explicitly including conflict dynamics involving Lebanon.

It also suggests the establishment of a new governing mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit chokepoint, aimed at ensuring stability and uninterrupted maritime flow, as reported by Tasnim.

Iran is now awaiting an official response from Washington, the report added. (ANI)

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