DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / ‘Causes a rift with India’: Trump on imposing tariffs on New Delhi for purchasing Russian oil

‘Causes a rift with India’: Trump on imposing tariffs on New Delhi for purchasing Russian oil

Trump also repeated his claim that he has solved seven conflicts so far in his second term as President
article_Author
PTI
New York, Updated At : 09:20 PM Sep 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
President Donald Trump. AP/PTI
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump said imposing tariffs on India for buying Russian oil is not an easy thing to do and it “causes a rift with India.”

Advertisement

“Look, India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 per cent tariff on India because they’re buying oil from Russia. That’s not an easy thing to do. That’s a big deal and it causes a rift with India,” Trump said in an interview with ‘Fox and Friends’ on Friday, when asked what clamping down on Russian President Vladimir Putin entails.

“But I’ve already done it. I’ve done a lot. And remember this is a Europe problem much more than our problem,” Trump added.

Advertisement

In the interview, Trump also repeated his claim that he has solved seven conflicts so far in his second term as President.

“I solved seven wars. I did so many, including Pakistan and India, but big ones, some were unsolvable, Congo and Rwanda. I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solve wars that were unsolvable,” he said.

Advertisement

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts