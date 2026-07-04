New York [US], July 4 (ANI): The Indian Consulate in New York on Saturday (local time) extended greetings for the 250th Independence Day of the United States of America.

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In a post on X, the consulate affirmed shared committment to continue the fight for freedom, liberty, and democratic rights.

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"Team @IndiainNewYork wishes the people of the United States a very Happy 250th American Independence Day. We celebrate our shared commitment to "We the People," freedom, liberty, and democratic values. Happy American Independence Day!" the post read.

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Team @IndiainNewYork wishes the people of the United States a very Happy 250th American Independence Day. We celebrate our shared commitment to “We the People,” freedom, liberty, and democratic values. Happy American Independence Day!@MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS… pic.twitter.com/s0p1LEQq1D — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) July 4, 2026

Meanwhile, a powerhouse assembly of India's most influential figures united for a cinematic tribute that transcends traditional diplomacy to mark the US' 250th anniversary

The video, released by the US Embassy in India, serves as a high-octane celebration of the enduring bond between the world's oldest and largest democracies, framing America not just as a country, but as a global beacon of possibility.

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The video opens with footage of bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, shaking hands in a cordial show of strong diplomatic ties.

Moving beyond standard diplomatic pleasantries, the message paints a portrait of the US as a catalyst for human potential.

Reframing the anniversary as a bridge between the world's largest and oldest democracies, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor heralded the milestone as a testament to American endurance.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor anchored this geopolitical sentiment, noting that India and the US are "united in the democratic spirit" and the deepening bonds between their citizens.

Former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi identified the US as a "true meritocracy," while businesswoman Isha Ambani praised the country's unparalleled spirit of innovation.

This sentiment found a powerful echo in the scientific community. From the pioneers of the past to the explorers of tomorrow, ISRO Group Captains Prasanth B Nair and Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla credited the US for its relentless courage and curiosity, with NASA retired astronaut Sunita Williams reminding the world of the nation's journey from the Wright brothers' first flight to the lunar surface.

The tribute also highlighted America's role as the world's ultimate stage for excellence. The sporting legends, including Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu, Vijay Amritraj, and Rahul Dravid, reflected on how the American narrative of "striving and refusing to quit" has provided a universal language for athletes globally.

Viswanathan Anand and AR Rahman underscored this by paying homage to the American icons who shaped their own crafts, from Michael Jordan and John McEnroe to musical legends like Bob Dylan and Chick Corea.

Rounding out the diverse perspectives, R Madhavan noted that the U.S. has "compelled us to rise way beyond our conditioning," as the group collectively signed off with a heartfelt, star-studded "Happy Birthday, America." (ANI)

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