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Home / United States / "Celebrating India's 80th Independence Day": New York hosts vibrant India Day Parade

"Celebrating India's 80th Independence Day": New York hosts vibrant India Day Parade

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ANI
Updated At : 10:58 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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New York [US], August 17 (ANI): The 44th India Day Parade was held in New York City to celebrate India's 80th Independence Day, bringing together New York Governor Kathy Hochul, elected representatives, dignitaries and members of the Indian-American community.

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The Consulate General of India in New York, in a post on X on Monday, said, "Celebrating India's 80th Independence Day at the iconic India Day Parade in New York City!"

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https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/2089115075520934288

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The Consulate General said Hochul was joined by elected representatives and other distinguished dignitaries, including New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, as the Indian-American community came together in a "vibrant celebration of India's Independence Day."

"The @IndiainNewYork float highlighted India's growing strengths in trade, technology and development, while showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage and tourism," it said.

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The Consulate General also extended "Special thanks to @FIANYNJCTNE for organizing this grand celebration of India and the enduring India-US partnership."

According to its official X handle, the Federation of Indian Associations New York-New Jersey-New England (FIA NY-NJ-NE) is one of the oldest and largest non-profit grassroots umbrella organisations, established in 1970.

The celebrations extended beyond the parade, with iconic landmarks across New York illuminated in the colours of the Indian Tricolour.

The Consulate General of India in New York, in a post on X on Sunday, said, "India's 80th Independence Day was celebrated across New York as iconic landmarks, including the Empire State Building, Grand Central Terminal, Niagara Falls and Bloomberg's New York headquarters, were illuminated in the colours of the Indian Tricolour."

https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/2088833533653512546

"A vibrant tribute to India@80 and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and the United States," it added.

In another post, the Consulate General expressed on Monday, "Sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Governor of New York @KathyHochul for illuminating iconic buildings and landmarks across New York State in the colours of the Indian Tricolour on the occasion of India's Independence Day."

https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/2089094864826990843

"A beautiful gesture celebrating the enduring bonds of friendship between India and the United States," it said.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Boston said Deputy Consul General Shruthi Purushotam joined the Indian-American community in Newton, Massachusetts, for India Day celebrations.

"Celebrating India's vibrant spirit in Newton, MA!" the Consulate General said, adding that the event highlighted the new Consulate's role in strengthening India-US ties.

https://x.com/IndiainBoston/status/2089184230437683335

It said Newton Mayor Marc Laredo "applauded the Indian American community's invaluable contributions to Newton."

Meanwhile, in Canada, in Toronto, the Consulate General of India hosted a special Community Reception to mark India's 80th Independence Day, bringing together Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Provincial Parliament of Ontario, members of the diplomatic corps, community and diaspora leaders, and friends of India from business and cultural spheres.

According to the post on X, addressing the gathering, Consul General Mahavir Singhvi highlighted "India's journey over the past eight decades and its growing global footprint" and reflected on the "deep bonds that connect India and Canada." High Commissioner Dinesh K Patnaik also attended the event.

https://x.com/IndiainToronto/status/2089105195443613981

The Consulate General said the evening was marked by "pride, gratitude and camaraderie", along with cultural performances celebrating India's heritage and traditions.

"Thank you to all our friends and partners across Canada who joined us in celebrating this milestone of India@80," it said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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