CENTCOM claims Iran unable to finance proxy militia amid US naval blockade

Washington DC [US], October 17 (ANI): United States Admiral Brad Cooper on Friday (local time) claimed that Iran was facing a financial crunch and was unable to finance its proxy militia as Washington blocked its trade via sea.

In a statement posted by CENTCOM on X, Adm Brad Cooper said that the US delivered severe blows to Iran’s finances.

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“Iran has no exports or imports by sea. The sum total of these actions has imposed a devastating cost on Iran’s security apparatus and IRGC specifically. In recent months, CENTCOM in close coordination with US agency partners has delivered severe blows to the Islamic regime and the IRGC in three important areas,” Adm Cooper said.

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CENTCOM claimed that Iran has lost USD 25 billion as its oil exports were affected. The US also claimed to have frozen USD 350 million in cryptocurrency.

The CENTCOM Commander also said that Iran is experiencing shortfalls in multiple sectors including energy and oil, steel and heavy industry, manufacturing, automotive, aviation, construction, security and military.

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Asserting US’ control over the Strait of Hormuz, Adm Cooper added, “In seven days alone, 400 ships have sailed through the Strait. US has also assisted Gulf partners in shipping over 100 million barrels of crude oil during the same period, adding to more than 1.3 billion barrels we have helped allies to ship in the recent months.”

While the US claims its control over the Strait, earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that an “illegal supertanker” carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil was hit by a sea mine while attempting to pass through the “unauthorised” Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s agency, ISNA, reported that the incident resulted in an explosion and a severe fire.

According to UKMTO’s weekly review, 135 such incidents have occurred amid the Iran-US conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. Both the US and Iran have asserted their control over the strategic shipping route. (ANI)

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