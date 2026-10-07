CENTCOM rejects Iranian media claims of US Navy helicopter crashing in Red Sea

Washington, DC [US], October 7 (ANI): US Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected reports from Iranian state media claiming that a US Navy MH-60R helicopter crashed in the Red Sea following an emergency declaration.

In a post on X, CENTCOM asserted that all American military assets and personnel operating in the region remain secure and accounted for.

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"CLAIM: Iranian state media has been pushing false reports that a U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter crashed in the Red Sea after declaring an emergency last night," CENTCOM stated.

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"FACT: Reports of a downed U.S. Navy helicopter in the Red Sea are not true. All U.S. military aircraft and personnel across the Middle East are safe and accounted for," the command added.

The official US response follows assertions broadcast by Iranian state outlets, including Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), which claimed an American naval aircraft had gone down.

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Earlier, IRIB reported that a US Navy aircraft operating over the Red Sea transmitted squawk code 7700, the international aviation transponder signal used to broadcast a general emergency.

"An MH-60R helicopter belonging to the U.S. Navy crashed in the Red Sea after declaring emergency code 7700."

🚫 CLAIM: Iranian state media has been pushing false reports that a U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter crashed in the Red Sea after declaring an emergency last night. ✅ FACT: Reports of a downed U.S. Navy helicopter in the Red Sea are not true. All U.S. military aircraft and personnel across the Middle East are safe and accounted for. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 6, 2026

CENTCOM maintained that operational naval assets across West Asia experienced no losses.

Meanwhile, an outbound commercial oil tanker transiting through the Strait of Hormuz has been hit by an unknown projectile, according to an official maritime warning issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The maritime security organisation issued the warning following a verified, time-late report detailing an attack within the strategic shipping lane.

In its official security alert, UKMTO detailed the strike on the vessel, stating, "UKMTO has received a time-late report of an incident within the Strait of Hormuz. A verified source has reported that an Oil Tanker transiting outbound has been struck by an unknown projectile."

The agency confirmed that relevant maritime and naval authorities are investigating the strike and advised merchant shipping to maintain extreme vigilance.

"Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the agency stated.

The strike marks a critical escalation in the narrow waterway, coming shortly after separate maritime security incidents involving military warnings and attempted vessel diversions in the area.

Earlier on Monday, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States meets seven conditions based on the 14-point June Memorandum of Understanding, as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to escalate amid the West Asia conflict.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in his speech at the Iranian Parliament, saying that the US had recently put forward proposals through a mediator, but that Iran's position remained clear.

"The Americans have also become desperate in the face of the Iranian nation's resistance and resistance. The Americans, who say otherwise in the media, have recently put forward some proposals through a mediator," Ghalibaf said.

Ghalibaf said Iran would not accept what he described as unilateral demands from Washington and linked the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to the fulfilment of seven conditions.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States following the collapse of a 14-point MoU signed in June, aimed at ending hostilities between the two sides and creating a pathway for further negotiations, particularly on Iran's nuclear programme.

Under the framework, a roadmap aimed at securing a final agreement within 60 days was announced, with the US and Iran agreeing to establish a High-Level Committee to provide political oversight of the mediation process.

Chief negotiators from both sides were to regularly report to the committee while leading working groups focused on nuclear issues, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution mechanism to support implementation of the MoU.

The collapse of the MoU in July renewed the conflict in West Asia, with the United States striking Iranian military and civilian assets, while Iran also targeted American bases across the Gulf in retaliatory strikes. (ANI)

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