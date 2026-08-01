CENTCOM says '30 commercial vessels' redirected so far during Iran blockade

Florida [US], August 1 (ANI): US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it has "redirected 30 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance".

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In a statement on X, the command further detailed its ongoing maritime operations, confirming that "The US military has also permitted nearly 30 ships to pass through the blockade for humanitarian aid."

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These enforcement measures come amid escalating tensions, with US President Donald Trump criticising Iran's "dishonourable" conduct during diplomatic discussions and signalling that the American public should prepare for ongoing military engagements with the Islamic Republic.

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Addressing reporters during a cabinet meeting at Camp David regarding plans to revive the previous month's memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the four-month conflict, Trump indicated little interest in a diplomatic resolution or an immediate conclusion to hostilities.

"We just want to win," Trump said.

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"We're trying to be as nice as you can be in a situation like that," he noted, reiterating, "They cannot have a nuclear weapon. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon."

Responding to queries on whether Americans should anticipate a continued exchange of strikes between the two nations, Trump stated, "A little bit."

He added, "It would be foolish to say no. You always have to keep your guard up."

Prior to his arrival at Camp David, Trump maintained that military operations were progressing effectively, stating, "All you can do is keep winning, then eventually something will happen."

The latest US military strikes targeted Iranian positions early Thursday, following Iranian ballistic missile attacks directed at American forces deployed in the region.

Hostilities persisted into Friday despite claims regarding ongoing dialogue.

Commenting on the status of discussions, Trump asserted that while Tehran routinely expresses willingness to engage, it repeatedly fails to honour commitments.

"I'm losing faith in them," Trump said, alleging that missile attacks were launched against American troops stationed in Jordan while the sides were in the middle of negotiations.

When questioned about the extent of military action required to re-establish maritime security along the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for global energy supplies, Trump remarked, "You never know."

He added, "Most people would have given up by now... They haven't, so I give them credit for that. They're tough."

Trump also dismissed reports indicating that the Iranian regime was maintaining stability, characterising its economic and political position as deteriorating.

"They're having a hard time. They've been very dishonest. They've been very dishonourable to deal with, but that makes no difference. They're doing very, very poorly," he claimed.

The maritime crisis traces back to February 28, when Iran initially blockaded the Strait of Hormuz following joint US and Israeli military actions.

While an April truce and a subsequent bilateral arrangement partially reopened the waterway, the agreement collapsed in early July after Iranian forces opened fire on maritime traffic, stalling broader talks over regional security and nuclear capabilities. (ANI)

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