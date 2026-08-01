Ceuta migrant influx: 57 dead, majority returned to Morocco as PM Sanchez defends migration record

Ceuta [Spain], August 1 (ANI): At least 57 people have died in the massive migration surge at the border between Morocco and the Spanish exclave of Ceuta.

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Citing authorities in Ceuta, CNN reported that many of the fatalities occurred as people drowned while massive crowds overwhelmed border guards along both land and sea routes on Thursday.

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An estimated 50,000 to 60,000 migrants attempted to enter the small territory, which has a resident population of just 84,000, since Thursday morning, CNN reported, citing figures from Spain's Interior Ministry and Ceuta's regional government.

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However, Spanish officials informed that the majority of those who crossed had returned to Morocco by Friday evening.

While Spanish officials stated their intention to swiftly deport those who entered illegally, they face significant legal obstacles due to a recent ruling by Spain's Supreme Court prohibiting the return of sea-arriving migrants to Morocco, CNN reported.

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According to CNN, the unprecedented influx prompted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to travel directly to the exclave.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defended his nation's handling of irregular migration while issuing a strong call for European unity, asserting that adherence to European Union treaties and data is non-negotiable.

In a post on X, Sanchez addressed rising criticism following recent border pressures, presenting official figures of irregular entries from 2021 to 2026 to contextualize Spain's situation relative to other European entry points.

"Solidarity and empathy are optional. Respect for European treaties and data is not," Sanchez wrote on X.

https://x.com/sanchezcastejon/status/2083213292231635378

His remarks come after Italy has temporarily suspended its open-border travel with Spain following a major surge of migrants, stating that the decision was taken to safeguard Italian citizens and protect European frontiers.

The foreign minister highlighted that the move is permitted under European Union regulations and had become "unavoidable" as a result of the border situation in Ceuta. The pause will remain in effect for one month starting Saturday, according to the Italian interior ministry.

The events in Ceuta triggered immediate border security adjustments across Europe.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced on X that he had directed additional inspections along the French-Spanish border.

"Starting this Friday, in addition to the resources already deployed daily, the reinforcements will be tripled, with 184 police officers mobilized along with enhanced drone surveillance. Starting tomorrow, they will be quintupled, bringing the total to 334 police officers and gendarmes in addition to the personnel usually mobilized. Aerial surveillance resources will also be strengthened with the deployment of 3 aircraft from the Border Police. Furthermore, patrols on trains will be more heavily mobilized along the Franco-Spanish rail axis," he wrote.

European Union leadership also expressed strong disapproval. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on X that "we cannot allow anyone to come to our Union without abiding by our rules."

The incident drew sharp criticism from Washington as well.

US President Donald Trump addressed the crisis on social media, linking the events in Europe to American domestic politics ahead of upcoming elections.

"What's happening with Spain, with tens of thousands of Illegal Immigrants invading it, happened in the United States during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, and it will happen again, only worse, if the Dumocrats ever again gain power. DON'T LET OUR COUNTRY BE DESTROYED. VOTE REPUBLICAN, AND BE PROUD OF THE U.S.A.," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US State Department also condemned Spain's migration policies, claiming the crisis stemmed directly from the Spanish government's deliberate attempts to facilitate illegal mass migration into Europe.

"We are considering actions to defend Americans at home and abroad from this threat and stand ready to assist other European allies considering similar options," the department wrote on X.

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