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Home / United States / Charter plane carrying 8 crashes near remote radar site in US’s Alaska

Charter plane carrying 8 crashes near remote radar site in US’s Alaska

Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska region chief, says 2 pilots and 6 passengers were on board

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AP
Alaska, Updated At : 08:33 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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A charter plane carrying eight people crashed on Thursday near a remote radar site in western Alaska, a federal official said.

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Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska region chief, said two pilots and six passengers were on board. He did not immediately have details on their status.

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The plane took off from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed early on Thursday afternoon on approach to Cape Newenham, he said.

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The information received so far is preliminary, he said.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Centre said it launched a search and rescue mission after receiving a report of an "aircraft incident" near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site. It said additional information would be released as it became available and did not respond to questions.

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