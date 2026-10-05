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Home / United States / Chinese EV influx into Canada reportedly raises national security, data privacy concerns

Chinese EV influx into Canada reportedly raises national security, data privacy concerns

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ANI
Updated At : 01:36 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Ottawa [Canada], October 4 (ANI): Canada’s decision to significantly reduce tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) has triggered fresh concerns over national security, cybersecurity and the potential collection of sensitive data, according to a report by The Epoch Times.

The media outlet reported that Chinese EVs are expected to gain greater access to the Canadian market following Ottawa’s decision to cut the tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles from 100 per cent to 6.1 per cent. The move is part of a broader trade arrangement under which China also reduced duties on Canadian canola imports.

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According to The Epoch Times, the agreement initially permits up to 49,000 Chinese EVs annually to enter Canada at the reduced tariff, with the quota expected to increase in subsequent years.

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The concerns were highlighted during a 90-minute discussion titled “Cheap cars, high costs: The security reality of China’s EVs”, hosted by the Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute. The panel brought together industry and policy experts to examine the potential security implications of Canada’s EV agreement with China, The Epoch Times reported.

Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, a China expert and senior fellow at the University of Ottawa, warned that connected Chinese vehicles could present security risks because their integrated software may have access to information collected through cameras, microphones and location systems.

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As reported by The Epoch Times, McCuaig-Johnston argued that such capabilities could potentially provide Chinese authorities with detailed information about Canadian roads and surrounding infrastructure if data were transmitted outside the country.

The Epoch Times also cited the US Department of Energy’s Vehicles-to-Grid Integration Assessment Report, published in January 2025. The report identified cybersecurity vulnerabilities associated with systems connecting electric vehicles to power grids.

The Epoch Times report comes amid growing international debate over the security implications of connected vehicles manufactured by Chinese companies. Beyond trade and consumer prices, policymakers are increasingly examining how vehicle software, data collection and connectivity could affect national security and critical infrastructure.

While Chinese EVs offer consumers lower-cost transportation options, the concerns raised at the Canadian policy discussion highlight the broader challenges governments face in balancing affordable electric mobility with data security and cybersecurity safeguards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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