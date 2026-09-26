Chinese President concludes US visit, Trump says Xi visit marked "friendship, strength, and success" between US, China

Washington, DC [US], September 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said Chinese President Xi Jinping had concluded his visit to Washington, describing their meeting as one focused on “friendship, strength, and success” between the two countries.

The US President said he looked forward to his next meeting with Xi, with the two leaders scheduled to meet again in China in November and at the G20 summit in Miami in December.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “President Xi and Madam Peng have just left D.C., heading for China. The meeting was one of Friendship, Strength, and Success, for both China and the U.S.A. We will be meeting again in November, in China, and then at the G20 in December, in Miami, Florida. Much has been, and will be, accomplished. I look forward to our next meeting!”

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Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to the US marked his second meeting with Trump in less than six months.

This marked the first visit to the White House by a Chinese President in more than a decade — and the first time a Chinese leader has made two formal state visits to the United States.

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Earlier,Trump and First Lady hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan at the White House, with an official state welcome ceremony and bilateral discussions between the two leaders.

The visit included a formal arrival ceremony, gift exchange, Silent Drill Platoon review, military review and flyover as part of the official welcome for the Chinese delegation.

Trump and Xi held bilateral discussions during the visit, with the US President describing the talks as “very productive”.

“I think our farmers are going to be very happy — a lot of very positive things happened… Great things for both countries. It’s just been very, very productive,” Trump said.

During the state dinner, Trump presented Xi and Madame Peng with a custom-made statue of a bald eagle, describing the bird as a national symbol of the United States and an embodiment of the country’s spirit.

“The bald eagle is a national symbol of the United States and an embodiment of the free and soaring spirit of America — and we hope it will find a nice place, a wonderful place, in Beijing,” Trump said.

Trump also toasted Xi and Madame Peng during the state dinner, saying, “May all of our people know a future of harmony, peace, and success.”

The US President also gave Xi a tour of Marine One and the new South Lawn helipad, while the First Lady hosted tea for the Chinese delegation.

“We’ve had a tremendous visit from two spectacular people, and we really enjoyed it — and I think we’ve made tremendous strides. We’ve made great strides. Very positive for both countries,” Trump said.

Trump and the First Lady also hosted Xi and Madame Peng at the National Archives as part of events marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.(ANI)

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