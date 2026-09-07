Chinese state firm supplied drone materials to sanctioned Russian entity: Report

Washington, DC [US], September 7 (ANI): A Chinese state-owned commercial enterprise has supplied Moscow with necessary resources for constructing hundreds of explosive drones, internal Russian shipping paperwork acquired by Politico has revealed.

The records, evaluated by Western administrations, present direct indications of a Chinese state firm maintaining assistance towards a penalised entity inside the Kremlin's military-industrial apparatus, according to Politico.

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The trade manifests demonstrate that the Chinese organisation concealed a consignment containing 46 tons of carbon-fibre precursors delivered to a subsidiary of Russia's Rosatom earlier this year. This enterprise manufactures fundamental parts for the long-range explosive drones deployed by Moscow during an assault against a central Ukrainian shopping centre in August, resulting in at least 16 fatalities, Politico reported.

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While Chinese components have frequently been recovered from downed Russian unmanned aerial vehicles previously, documents gathered via Ukrainian sources through the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Centre detail explicitly how a state-owned Chinese supplier exported vital manufacturing ingredients directly to Russian recipients.

David Albright, founder and president of the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security, told Politico that these disclosures “would allow the [US] State Department to sanction” the Chinese supplier because they “establish” shipments to Rosatom’s subsidiary after it was blacklisted by much of the West.

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Serhii Kuzan, head of the USCC, told Politico that the documentation delivers undeniable verification that Chinese state-controlled corporations participate within supply networks feeding raw materials into Russian arms manufacturing.

According to Politico, the US House Select Committee on China verified the legitimacy of the documentation, while the Ukrainian administration confirmed its authenticity.

Former intelligence officials dismissed Beijing's denials regarding military supply chains. Dennis Wilder, former CIA deputy assistant director, told Politico that Chinese state enterprises operate with full official awareness because authorities would not permit clandestine transfers of this magnitude, stating that “the idea that Chinese state-owned enterprises can hide things from the Chinese government just doesn’t wash.”

The documentation reviewed by Politico highlights that the transport involved two 40-foot containers filled with polyacrylonitrile tow, designated under inaccurate customs categories typically utilised for civilian synthetic fibres.

Kerri Bitsoff, a former Treasury official, told Politico that mislabelling tariff designations indicates deliberate concealment of sensitive procurements, noting that “the company takes a controlled item, finds a plausible cover code, and ships it under that category.”

Data analysed by Politico indicates that Jilin Chemical Fibre Group executed multiple tenders transporting precursors to the Alabuga-Volokno facility located inside Russia's Tatarstan region, where high-grade carbon-fibre is fabricated for unmanned aerial systems.

Albright explained to Politico that the quantity of material acquired from Jilin is sufficient to fabricate structural frameworks and fuel tank reinforcements for roughly 1,300 explosive drones.

Kurt Campbell, former deputy secretary of state, told Politico that numerous Chinese entities currently sustain Russia's defence manufacturing capacity through dual-use technology transfers. (ANI)

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