"Chosen humanity over war": Melania Trump hosts Russian, Ukrainian envoys at White House after mediating Oleshky ceasefire

Washington, DC [US], November 5 (ANI): US First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday (local time) hosted Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the White House following the successful implementation of a humanitarian ceasefire in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region.

Serving as an "Exclusive Intermediary" between Moscow and Kyiv, the First Lady facilitated written agreements signed on October 23, 2026, which established a localised truce, enabled civilian evacuations, cleared safe corridors, and advanced family reunification efforts.

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Addressing a delegation that included Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Russian counterpart Yana Lantratova, Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev, and Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia, the First Lady praised both nations for setting aside hostility to protect human life.

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"Oleshky will forever unite the brave individuals gathered at the White House today... We have chosen humanity over war. Undeniably, the lives of innocent people must transcend the division of war," she said.

Detailing the genesis of the initiative, Melania Trump explained that she acted immediately after learning about the severe conditions in the Kherson region in September.

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"I became aware of the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky in September. Recognising the urgency, I acted immediately and directed my representative Marc Beckman to engage with Russia and Ukraine on my behalf to pursue peace in Oleshky. Both nations welcomed my participation, acknowledging that previous efforts to establish a ceasefire in the region had not succeeded. Russia and Ukraine honour our relationship and agree to work with me in the capacity of Exclusive Intermediary to establish a ceasefire in Oleshky and surrounding Kherson region," said US First Lady.

She added that the mandate was formalised in written agreements signed by both sides. "Our shared objective was to deliver critical humanitarian aid to Oleshky residents and establish a safe evacuation route for civilians. My role as Exclusive Intermediary was memorialised in written Agreements, drafted and signed by both Russia and Ukraine. Marc and I began our work using the communication channels we had previously established to reunite children with their families in Russia and Ukraine. Humanitarian, military and Govt officials from Russia and Ukraine worked diligently to coordinate every aspect of the operation."

"We fulfilled our responsibilities at every stage, collaborating with Russia and Ukraine teams through completion. Russia and Ukraine signed Agreements in both languages on Friday, October 23, 2026. I commend both sides for your good faith efforts to define and implement all components of this sophisticated ceasefire."

Reflecting on her extensive involvement, which included reviewing demining plans, assessing roadways, and evaluating aerial imagery, the First Lady noted that her communication with both countries was "extensive, professional, detailed, and highly cooperative".

Urging diplomats to build upon the momentum of the localised truce, she said, "I hope Oleshky inspires greater peace. Every magnificent transformation begins with a small spark... Now, we must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people. Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire." She concluded by calling on both sides to "build a powerful flame of peace visible to the world."

During the ceremony, she entrusted personal letters addressed to President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to envoys Kirill Dmitriev and David Arakhamia, stating: "The ceasefire in Oleshky would not be possible without President Putin and President Zelenskyy. Their cooperation establishes a meaningful precedent for advancing peace throughout the region... David and Kirill, please deliver these letters to your presidents on my behalf. I trust you will ensure this safe delivery."

Representatives from both warring nations expressed profound gratitude to the First Lady for operating above politics to achieve de-escalation. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, acting on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian nation, presented Melania Trump with the Order of Princess Olga, First Class.

Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev expressed gratitude on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, praising the First Lady's "crucial leadership role in coordinating humanitarian operations in Oleshky and reunifying Russian and Ukrainian families," noting that her initiative has helped reunite 34 children with their families across both nations.

He added that "President Putin also appreciates President Trump's peacemaking effort and his team working on a peace plan." Dmitriev presented her with a drawing by an 11-year-old girl evacuated from Oleshky, inscribed with the words "I love Melania."

Conferring the honour, Lubinets stated, "On behalf of the President of Ukraine and the Ukrainian nation, I would like to give to you this state award for your leadership, for your brave heart, for saving our people, and for returning Ukrainian children."

Accepting the honour, the First Lady thanked President Zelenskyy and extended "tremendous gratitude" to Lubinets for his "incredible bravery and heart," remarking that "freedom is more personal than we can fully understand".

Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia described the operation as the largest de-escalation achieved since 2022. He said, "When everything started with you and your team, we had about 5% of people who believed in success, and 95% were sceptics. Now, after it happened, it switched completely vice versa."

The ceasefire was negotiated between Dmytro Lubinets and Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova under the First Lady's mediation. Following the incident-free implementation of the truce, route demining operations are underway to facilitate joint humanitarian missions and safe civilian passage in Oleshky. (ANI)

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