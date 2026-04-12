‘Civilisation will die’ remarks brought Iran to bargaining table: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said his “civilisation will die” remarks brought Iran to the bargaining table for the now failed peace talks, and predicted that they will come back.

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"Let me tell you, that statement got them to the bargaining table, and they have left it. They have left the bargaining table. I predict they come back and they give us everything we want," Trump told Fox News programme 'Sunday Futures'.

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On April 7, Trump had threatened that the US forces would wipe out the "whole civilisation" and demanded that Iran open up the Strait of Hormuz, the transit route for one-fifth of the global oil supplies, for navigation.

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"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again," Trump posted on Truth Social, remarks that drew condemnation from across the world.

On Sunday, Trump tried to justify his remarks, saying Iran has always been calling "death to America" every other day.

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"When I say about a civilisation, it really has changed. It really has. But think of it: they're allowed to say, ‘Death to America, death to this, death to-’ you know, I make one statement, they say, ‘Oh, such a big deal’," Trump told Fox News.

Vice President JD Vance-led US delegation held peace talks with the Iranian interlocutors in Islamabad on Saturday.

The US and Iran failed to reach a peace deal at their historic 21-hour talks in Pakistan, leaving the fate of a tenuous two-week ceasefire in doubt, with both sides attempting to hold each other responsible for the collapse of the negotiations.

Vance asserted that Iran was not ready to give up nuclear weapons.

The failure to reach an agreement has dimmed the prospect of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to stabilise the global energy market. It is unclear whether the US will resume military operations against Iran.

"I told my people, I want everything. I don't want 90 per cent, I don't want 95 per cent. I told them I want everything," Trump said about the peace talks with Iran.

"We didn't get there on the important issue. They want to have nuclear weapons. They're not going to have nuclear weapons," the US President said.

The conflict began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, paralysing global energy markets and disrupting trade.