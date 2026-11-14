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Home / United States / CJI Surya Kant holds talks in Brazil on AI in judiciary, BRICS arbitration, and organised crime during Supreme Court delegation visit

CJI Surya Kant holds talks in Brazil on AI in judiciary, BRICS arbitration, and organised crime during Supreme Court delegation visit

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ANI
Updated At : 09:52 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Brasilia [Brazil], November 14 (ANI): Chief Justice of India, along with a delegation from the Supreme Court of India, visited Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and participated in several bilateral meetings with the objective of developing, promoting and strengthening judicial cooperation between India and Brazil.

According to an official release, the delegation, led by the CJI and accompanied by Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador of India to the Federative Republic of Brazil, met with the President of the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil, Justice Luiz Edson Fachin, along with other Judges and officers of the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil.

The dignitaries discussed key issues, including the creation of a common platform for mediation and arbitration for BRICS countries, judicial independence and constitutional democracy, use of new technologies by the Judiciary, regulation of digital platforms, and climate justice.

Later that day, the delegation was invited by the President of the Superior Labour Court of Brazil, Justice Luiz Philippe Vieira de Mello Filho, along with other Judges of Brazil's Labour Courts. The participants shared the experiences of both judiciaries on the resolution of labour disputes and exchanged best practices on various matters, the release noted.

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The next day, the delegation, led by the CJI and accompanied by Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador of India to the Federative Republic of Brazil, visited the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

The delegation discussed collaborations on issues such as cross-border mediation and arbitration, use of technology and AI, and constitutionalism with the President of the STJ, Justice Luis Felipe Salomão, and other Judges and officers of the STJ.

On the same day, the delegation met with Counsellor Rodrigo Badaró of the National Council of Justice of Brazil and engaged on emerging topics, including the use of artificial intelligence in judicial processes, the release highlighted.

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Thereafter, the delegation travelled to Rio de Janeiro, where it first visited the Mobile Court and received a presentation on the Mobile Justice Bus, an initiative aimed at expanding access to justice. This was followed by a guided tour of the complex of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) and a meeting with Judges specialising in organised crime cases, at which both sides exchanged judicial experiences and perspectives on combating such crimes.

The day concluded with a meeting between the CJI and the President of the TJRJ, Appeal Court Judge Ricardo Couto de Castro.

Highlighting the Chief Justice's engagements, Indian Embassy in Brazil wrote in a post on X, "In the later part of his official visit to Brazil, Justice Shri Surya Kant, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, joined by Ambassador @dineshbhatia, visited Rio to hold talks with Appeal Court Judge Ricardo Couto de Castro, President of Court of Justice of State of Rio de Janeiro @tjrjoficial.He was also briefed by specialized Criminal Court Justices as well as witnessed innovative Mobile Justice Bus initiative."

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"Na parte final de sua visita oficial ao Brasil, o Ministro Surya Kant, Presidente da Suprema Corte da Índia, acompanhado do Embaixador @dineshbhatia, esteve no Rio de Janeiro. Lá, ele se reuniu com o Desembargador Ricardo Couto de Castro, Presidente do Tribunal de Justiça do Estado do Rio de Janeiro @tjrjoficial. Também recebeu informações de juízes de varas criminais especializadas e conheceu a iniciativa inovadora do ônibus da Justiça Itinerante," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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