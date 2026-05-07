CNN founder Ted Turner, pioneer of 24-hour cable news, dies at 87

Georgia [US], May 7 (ANI): Media entrepreneur and philanthropist who founded CNN and helped transform global television news through 24-hour coverage, Ted Turner, passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

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According to a statement from Turner Enterprises, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.

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The Ohio-born Atlanta businessman, widely known as "The Mouth of the South" for his outspoken personality, built a vast media empire that included the first cable superstation, entertainment channels focused on movies and cartoons, and ownership of major sports franchises such as the Atlanta Braves, as reported by CNN.

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However, his most enduring legacy remains the creation of CNN, which revolutionised journalism by delivering continuous global news coverage.

Turner was widely recognised as a pioneering figure in cable television, having established CNN and other major media networks, including Cartoon Network, TNT, and TCM.

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His work is credited with revolutionising the way news is consumed globally through continuous, 24-hour coverage.

Beyond media, Turner was also known for his extensive philanthropic efforts, donating more than a billion dollars, supporting environmental conservation, and playing a leading role in protecting endangered species.

He preserved over two million acres of land and was involved in initiatives promoting wildlife conservation, including efforts to restore bison populations in North America and also operated Ted's Montana Grill restaurants, which featured bison meat as part of his commitment to conservation-linked business practices, as per the statement.

Described by those close to him as a charismatic and outspoken personality, Turner was known for his direct communication style, sense of humour, and loyalty to friends and colleagues. Despite his immense wealth and fame, he remained approachable, often responding to formal address with the words, "Call me Ted!"

He is survived by his five children--Laura Turner Seydel, Robert E. (Teddy) Turner IV, Rhett Turner, Beau Turner, and Jennie Turner Garlington--along with fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

According to CNN, in 1991, Turner was named Time magazine's Man of the Year for "influencing the dynamic of events and turning viewers in 150 countries into instant witnesses of history".

Turner later sold his media assets to Time Warner and gradually stepped away from the industry, though he continued to describe CNN as the "greatest achievement" of his life.

In 2018, ahead of his 80th birthday, Turner disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurological disorder and in early 2025, he was hospitalised with a mild case of pneumonia and later recovered at a rehabilitation facility. (ANI)

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