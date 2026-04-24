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Home / United States / COAS General Dwivedi inducted into US Army War College International Hall of Fame

COAS General Dwivedi inducted into US Army War College International Hall of Fame

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ANI
Updated At : 09:45 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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Pennsylvania [US], April 24 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday (local time) was inducted into the International Hall of Fame, becoming the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour.

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General Dwivedi is the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour.

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In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the Army War College (AWC), Carlisle Barracks, USA, where he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame - the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh. The COAS addressed the faculty and international student officers on leadership, professional military education and evolving security dynamics."

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"A USAWC Distinguished Fellow himself, General Upendra Dwivedi is an alumnus of the prestigious college and toured key facilities and participated in academic engagements, including panel discussions, reviewing advanced study projects of the scholars program and interacting with distinguished members of the institution," the Indian Army added.

Earlier on April 21, General Dwivedi was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to United States Army Pacific.

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In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to United States Army Pacific. He held discussions with General Ronald P. Clark Commanding General US Army, Pacific, and other senior leaders, focusing on strengthening India-US Defence Cooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."

"COAS General Dwivedi also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island, gaining insights into the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness," it added.

Indian ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Tuesday (local time) hosted Dwivedi at India House, ahead of the Army chief's upcoming engagements in Washington DC.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the United States said, "Ambassador hosted COAS General Upendra Dwivedi, at India House today, ahead of his upcoming engagements in Washington DC."

The visit, according to the embassy, "continues the high-level military-to-military exchanges between India and the US." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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