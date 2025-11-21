‘Communist’ coming to White House, says Trump’s official about his meeting with Mamdani

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's visit to Washington “speaks volumes” that a “communist” is coming to the White House and that US President Donald Trump is willing to meet and talk with anyone, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said.

Mamdani will meet Trump in the White House on Friday, the first meeting between the two and also since his victory in the New York City Mayoral election on November 4.

“It speaks volumes that tomorrow we have a Communist coming to the White House, because that's who the Democrat Party elected as the Mayor of the largest city in the country,” Leavitt said on Thursday at the press briefing in the White House.

She said it is very telling and also “speaks to the fact that President Trump is willing to meet with anyone and talk to anyone, and to try to do what's right on behalf of the American people, whether they live in Blue States or Red States or Blue Cities, in a city that's becoming much more left than I think this President ever anticipated in his many years of living in New York”.

Leavitt did not give details of what Trump's first meeting with Mamdani could entail and also said she didn't want to speak for the President. “I think you'll all hear from him (Trump) directly,” she said.

Ahead of the meeting, Mamdani told reporters in New York that while he has many disagreements with Trump, he will work with the American leader on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers.

Mamdani said his team had reached out to the White House to set up this meeting, “because I will work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than eight and a half million people who call this city home”.

“I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers. If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say so,” he added.

It is customary for an incoming New York City Mayor to meet with the White House, “given the mutual reliance”, he said.

Indian-origin Mamdani emerged victorious in the closely-watched battle for New York City Mayor, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected to sit at the helm of the largest city in the US.