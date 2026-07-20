Washington DC [US], July 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump congratulated his colleague, Vice President JD Vance and his family on the birth of his fourth child on Monday (local time).

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Calling his son "a perfect baby boy," in a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Congratulations! A perfect baby boy for the wonderful Vance family."

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US Vice-President JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha, welcomed their fourth child on Sunday. The Vice-President announced in a post on X.

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He said, "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother."

Vance thanked the military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Centre and the White House Medical Unit in his post on X.

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The couple, who have been married since 2014, also have two older sons -- Ewan, age 9, and Vivek, 6 -- and daughter Mirabel, age 4.

CBS News reported that this marks the first time in modern history that the nation's second family had a child while in office.

According to the outlet, the last known instance was 156 years ago when Schuyler Colfax Jr -- serving as vice president to Ulysses S. Grant -- and his wife Ellen had their son, Schuyler Colfax III, in 1870.

Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the family of six will be spending more time in rural northern Virginia, leasing part of a sprawling, multimillion-dollar property in the wealthy enclave of Middleburg.

CNN said that the rental is an effort to provide the second lady and Vance's children with a greater sense of normalcy, as per the people familiar with the matter. It said that the vice president is expected to stay there on occasion, though he and his family are maintaining their official residence at the Naval Observatory. (ANI)

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