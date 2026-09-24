Consulate General of India in Toronto observes Ayurveda Day 2026 with focus on ‘Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow’

Toronto [Canada], September 24 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Toronto, in partnership with the Canadian Ayurvedic Practitioners Association, celebrated 'Ayurveda Day 2026' on the theme 'Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow' on the occasion of the 11th Ayurveda Day on Wednesday, observed by the Ministry of AYUSH, as per an official press release.

The event highlighted Ayurveda’s timeless wisdom and its growing relevance to preventive health, holistic well-being, research and innovation.

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The observance underscores India’s continued efforts to promote awareness of Ayurveda globally and to facilitate greater dialogue around its traditional knowledge, preventive health principles, research and contemporary applications.

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The programme commenced with Dhanvantari Poojan and invocation, followed by an address by Consul General of India in Toronto, Mahavir Singhvi.

Reflecting on the enduring relevance of Ayurveda in contemporary times, Consul General Mahavir Singhvi said, “Ayurveda represents India’s timeless wisdom on health, holistic wellness and harmony with nature, enduring relevance in today’s world. Ayurveda Day provides a meaningful opportunity to deepen awareness of this ancient knowledge, while strengthening India-Canada engagement in traditional knowledge, holistic wellness and preventive healthcare.

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“Through greater awareness, research, innovation and responsible engagement, we can further advance the understanding and appreciation of Ayurveda in Canada and around the world.”

The Consul General also released the book AYURVEDA@HOME, authored by Vaidya Harish Kumar Verma, Founder and President, Best Ayurveda Limited, Canada, and Rohit Mehra, Creator of Jungles using Principles of Vriksha Ayurveda, which offers practical insights into integrating Ayurvedic principles and practices into everyday life for healthier living, preventive wellness and holistic well-being.

The press release stated that the book offers practical insights into integrating Ayurvedic principles and practices into everyday life.

The programme featured expert perspectives on various dimensions of Ayurveda. Vaidya Harish Kumar Verma spoke on ‘Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow’, highlighting the role of Ayurvedic approaches in promoting healthier lifestyles and preventive wellness.

Sanjay Makkar, Vice Chair, Canada India Foundation (CIF), shared perspectives on ‘What We Are Doing for Ayurveda & Yoga in Canada’, outlining efforts to promote awareness and engagement around India’s traditional systems of wellness in the Canadian context, as mentioned in the press release.

Surendra Chaudhry addressed the theme ‘Ayurveda, Integration, Research & Innovation’, underscoring the importance of research, innovation and wider integration in advancing the understanding and contemporary relevance of Ayurveda.

Manju Setia spoke on ‘Ayurveda for Community Well-being’, focusing on the potential of Ayurveda to contribute to holistic health and well-being at the community level.

The Ministry of AYUSH has designated September 23 as Ayurveda Day each year, providing an annual date for observances and strengthening the global visibility of Ayurveda.

The date also coincides with the autumnal equinox, symbolising balance and harmony, principles closely associated with the Ayurvedic understanding of health and well-being.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto reaffirms its commitment to promoting greater awareness of India’s rich traditions of wellness, including Ayurveda and Yoga, and to supporting meaningful engagement and dialogue on their potential contribution to healthier and more balanced communities, the press release stated. (ANI)

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