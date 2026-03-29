Washington DC [US], March 29 (ANI): The US on Sunday condemned the attacks on the private residence of Iraqi Kurdistan region President Nechirvan Barzani.

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The US Department of State blamed Iran for the attacks.

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"The United States unequivocally and forcefully condemns the despicable terrorist attacks by Iran's terrorist militia proxies in Iraq on the private residence of Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani. These actions by Iran and its proxies are a direct assault on Iraq's sovereignty, stability, and unity. We categorically reject the indiscriminate and cowardly terrorist acts that Iran and its terrorist proxies have unleashed in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and throughout Iraq," the statement read.

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Meanwhile, Iran blamed the US and Israel for the attack.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denounced a drone attack on the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, in Duhok. According to the Press TV news outlet, the IRGC blamed the US and Israel for the attack and described it as an assassination attempt and a "clear act of terrorism," as quoted by Al Jazeera.

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The IRGC said the aggression follows a pattern of "cowardly assassinations" of senior Iranian officials by the US and Israel, and that the "malicious efforts" were aimed at undermining peace, stability, and regional cooperation between the Kurdish region and neighbouring countries.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who spoke to Nechirvan in the aftermath of the attack early on Saturday, has ordered an investigation. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. It comes amid a surge in attacks on both Iran-aligned armed groups and Kurdish forces in Iraq as the US-Israeli war against Iran spills over into the neighbouring country, as per Al Jazeera.

Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government on Saturday confirmed the drone strike targeting the residence of the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, in Duhok amid the conflict in the region.

According to a statement issued by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the attack was strongly condemned, describing it as a "cowardly drone attack" and calling for urgent action against those responsible. (ANI)

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