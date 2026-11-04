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Home / United States / CPJ raises alarm over China's forced prison labour of cancer-stricken journalist 

CPJ raises alarm over China's forced prison labour of cancer-stricken journalist 

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ANI
Updated At : 05:27 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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New York [US], November 4 (ANI): The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Chinese authorities to immediately release veteran journalist Dong Yuyu on humanitarian grounds after prison officials reportedly ordered him to resume compulsory labour just weeks after undergoing major surgery to remove a cancerous tumour.

The 64-year-old journalist, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence on espionage charges, was directed to return to work on October 12. According to his family, Dong has been assigned approximately 40 hours of work every week at a prison facility, where he is required to manufacture clothes. The order came shortly after he underwent surgery in August at a prison hospital in Beijing. His family has expressed concern over his deteriorating health since the procedure.

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CPJ Asia-Pacific Director Beh Lih Yi condemned the decision, describing it as an inhumane act that reflects the Chinese authorities' disregard for the journalist's health and life. The organisation maintained that Dong should never have been imprisoned on what it described as fabricated espionage allegations and called for an immediate halt to all labour requirements imposed on him.

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The cancerous tumour was discovered in May after Dong was hospitalised following complaints of heart palpitations and unexplained weight loss.

His family also raised concerns over his transfer in March from Beijing No. 2 Prison to Chaobai Prison in Tianjin, approximately 168 kilometres from their residence. The relocation has significantly complicated family visits, extending what was previously a 40-minute journey to more than two hours.

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Dong previously worked as an editor and columnist for the state-owned Guangming Daily. He was arrested in 2022 while having lunch with a Japanese diplomat in Beijing. In November 2024, he was convicted of espionage and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has consistently campaigned for his release and recognised him with its 2025 International Press Freedom Award.

According to CPJ's 2025 prison census, China remained the world's leading jailer of journalists, with 49 media professionals behind bars.

CPJ has reiterated its demand for Dong's immediate release. China's Foreign Ministry has not responded to CPJ's emailed request. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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