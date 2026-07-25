Washington, DC [US], July 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump switched from a newly inducted Boeing 747-8, gifted by Qatar, to the legacy Air Force One prior to departing Turkey earlier this month following intelligence inputs regarding a "credible threat" from Iranian proxy forces targeting him, media reports said.

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The security development surfaced while Trump was attending the NATO summit in Ankara, according to The New York Times. Trump had arrived aboard the Qatari-donated aircraft, which currently lacks the advanced defensive systems integrated into the primary Air Force One fleet.

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Citing sources familiar with the matter, The New York Times reported that the US Secret Service recommended switching aircraft before Trump departed from Turkey upon detecting the threat. While intelligence indicated that Iranian proxy forces were targeting Trump directly rather than the jet, the newer Boeing's comparatively limited defensive capabilities presented an elevated security risk.

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CBS News subsequently confirmed the report on Friday, stating that the Secret Service authorised the plane swap after receiving intelligence concerning "a credible plot to fire a missile at the plane".

Trump had travelled to Ankara on the USD 400 million Boeing 747-8, which the US accepted as a gift from the Qatari government last year and spent months retrofitting for presidential transport. Following the summit, the US president flew from Ankara to the United Kingdom aboard the legacy Air Force One before switching back to the Qatari-donated aircraft for his return journey to the United States.

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The move has drawn renewed scrutiny towards the security parameters of the recently acquired aircraft. Citing sources familiar with the matter, CBS News reported that the legacy Air Force One features laser technology capable of blinding incoming missiles, alongside systems designed to misdirect incoming munitions and other defensive countermeasures.

It remains unclear what specific defensive systems are operational on the Qatari jet.

Earlier this month, Trump refrained from citing security concerns for the mid-trip switch, remarking that he opted to fly aboard the older aircraft "for old time's sake". He informed reporters that while the newer plane already "has a lot of capability", it would be "maxed out" over the coming month as additional technical upgrades are finalised.

Trump has frequently referenced alleged Iranian plotlines targeting his life in recent months. He previously stated that he issued standing orders for the US military to destroy Iran "at levels they've never seen before" should Tehran execute what he characterised as longstanding assassination threats against him.

The disclosure comes as the Trump administration considers further military options against Tehran following the breakdown of a recent ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump said, "We are talking to them. I think they're being serious. I think ... they are being by far the most serious that we've seen them, but that doesn't mean we get there. We'll see what happens."

"We're locked and loaded. We're ready to go," he added. (ANI)

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