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Home / United States / Cyberattacks on US water supply widen across 7 states as evidence points to Iran: NYT report

Cyberattacks on US water supply widen across 7 states as evidence points to Iran: NYT report

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ANI
Updated At : 02:52 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], August 2 (ANI): Cyberattacks targeting water systems across the United States have escalated to encompass at least seven states, according to a report by The New York Times, which cited federal officials and cybersecurity experts.

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Multiple incidents resulted in operational disruptions at the impacted facilities. However, officials reassured the public that there is no evidence that drinking water has been contaminated or rendered unsafe.

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Following the digital intrusions, several water facilities were forced to issue boil-water notices or switch to manual operations, the NYT report stated.

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In Michigan, state officials confirmed that a small number of communities had reported activity matching a federal warning. Despite the suspicious activity, authorities stated that the affected water systems continued to operate safely.

US officials told The New York Times that suspected breaches have affected water infrastructure systems in at least seven states. They added that there are no indications that any water supply has been altered or made unsafe for drinking.

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Concurrently, federal investigators are examining whether Iranian state-backed hackers were behind a series of digital intrusions targeting water supply systems in seven US states, including Minnesota, according to officials quoted by CBS News.

Federal officials consider Iran the leading suspect in the matter. However, they stressed that the investigation is still at a preliminary stage and that no definitive forensic evidence has been established linking Iran to the attacks.

The ongoing inquiry comes as the broader security situation in the Middle East enters its sixth month.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump rejected suggestions that Iran was responsible for the digital disruptions.

Speaking on Friday, Trump said, "I don't think there was an Iranian cyberattack." His remarks came even as federal investigators continued to examine whether Iranian-backed hackers were involved in the breaches targeting US water infrastructure.

Reassuring utility consumers, authorities have maintained that, despite the operational disruptions reported at some facilities, there is currently no evidence that drinking water has been contaminated or that public water supplies have become unsafe. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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