Washington, DC [US], March 14 (ANI): US president Donald Trump on Friday (local time) told Fox News that he thinks Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was alive but injured. He added that the US was 'decimating' Iran, adding that the Persian Gulf country has been hit harder than anyone else since World War 2.

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Trump made the remarks in an interview with Fox News on the Brian Kilmeade Show. When asked if he thinks Iran's new supreme leader was alive, Trump said, "He probably is. I think he's damaged, but I think he's probably alive in some form".

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When asked about his message to Mojtaba Khamenei in the wake of his recent remarks, which hinted towards the continuation of the conflict and the use of the Strait of Hormuz as leverage, Trump told Fox News, "They've been doing a lot of talking, so he's going to have to put up. We'll have to see -- because we are decimating them. We have knocked down most of their missiles, many of their drones, lot of manufacturing areas. We're hitting them harder than anybody's been hit since World War 2.

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Meanwhile, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, was "wounded and likely disfigured" in strikes by the US, describing the new leadership in Tehran as "desperate and hiding" amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Earlier, US Joint Chiefs Chair Gen Dan Caine attacked Iran and called it 'belligerent' for holding the Strait of Hormuz closed, although acknowledging that some traffic movement is there in the Strait. He also added that the US has made it a priority to target Iran's mine layers, naval bases and depots, among other targets.

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General Caine made the remarks during a joint press briefing with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon.

During the briefing, he said, "The only thing preventing commercial traffic and flow through the strait right now--which there is some right now - is Iran. They are the belligerents here holding the strait closed, although there is still some traffic moving through there. "

He added. "We have made it a priority to target Iran's mine-laying enterprise, mine layers, naval bases, and depots in addition to missiles. They could influence the straits, and CENTCOM continues to attack those efforts. And we continue to make progress on the industrial base to include factories, weapons, and warehouses that are stored in, and we will continue to do so in the coming days, especially today."

To General Caine's remarks, Hegseth added, "The only thing prohibiting transit in the Straits right now is Iran shooting at shipping. It is open for transit, should Iran not do that. That's not a Strait we're going to allow to remain contested with a lack of flow of commercial goods."

Also during the briefing, General Caine further mentioned that Iran's ballistic missile and drone capabilities would continue to be targeted to ensure they are no longer a threat to "US forces, bases or partners" and that Tehran's defence and industrial bases would also be targeted.

As this happened, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security.

In a post on X, Guterres said the unfolding conflict has caused immense suffering for civilians and urged all sides to move towards de-escalation and dialogue.

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the UN chief emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward.

"De-escalation and dialogue are the only way out," Guterres said, urging all parties to cease hostilities, uphold international law, protect civilians and return immediately to negotiations. (ANI)

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