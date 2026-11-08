“Dana, please take the job": Trump offers job of Press Secretary to UFC CEO

Washington, DC [US], November 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has announced that he has offered the role of White House Press Secretary to UFC Chief Executive Officer Dana White, urging the mixed martial arts mogul to bring a crew of elite combat sports champions to the briefing room.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump publicly lobbied White—a longtime friend and staunch political ally—to take charge at the White House podium to confront the media and political opponents.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States. I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris," Trump posted, referring to two-time Olympic judo gold medalist and UFC star Kayla Harrison.

Explaining his unorthodox rationale, the US President declared that an aggressive lineup was required to counter administrative critics.

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"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!" Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, Trump has directed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to immediately investigate Democratic lawmakers, accusing them of running an "extortion" campaign against administration officials and donors.

In earlier posts on Truth Social, the President alleged that Democrats were threatening the US Attorney General with impeachment and targeting conservative donors with threats of imprisonment following the midterm elections.

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"The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment... This is extortion at the highest level," Trump wrote, adding: "By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!"

Escalating the confrontation, Trump urged Republican Party members to report any alleged harassment to federal law enforcement or directly to the Oval Office.

"The threats being made by the Democrat Party against innocent Republican Donors and Party Members are absolutely unprecedented, and totally illegal. Please report them to the Department of Justice, IMMEDIATELY! If you would like, send them directly to me, your President. These SLEAZEBAGS should go to jail for what they are doing," Trump stated, calling on the Senate and House to aggressively confront opposition pressure. (ANI)

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The aggressive directive comes amid heightened friction between the White House and Capitol Hill, as newly empowered Democratic majorities in Congress prepare to ramp up oversight inquiries, committee hearings, and potential impeachment efforts against key members of the administration.

On November 7, Trump announced that Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will take over as the White House Chief of Staff from November 9, while incumbent Susie Wiles will move to the Trump political operation.

With Democrats sweeping back into commanding control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in what has been widely characterised as a historic "blue wave", the legislative balance of power has fundamentally shifted.

These damaging losses pose a formidable obstacle for the remainder of Trump's presidential term, leaving a fully Democratic-controlled Congress poised to challenge the executive branch.

With Republicans suffering severe electoral losses, congressional Democrats are gearing up to advance ambitious policy proposals, unwind past executive actions and launch rigorous oversight investigations into the administration.

Even as the legislative battle lines are drawn, Democratic majorities are expected to utilise congressional oversight tools, including committee hearings, subpoena issuances and inquiries into federal spending, to challenge the administration independently of passing legislation. (ANI)

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