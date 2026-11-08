Dana White turns down Trump’s offer to become White House press secretary: Report

Washington DC [US], November 8 (ANI): Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White has turned down US President Donald Trump's offer to become the next White House Press Secretary, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, after Trump publicly urged his longtime friend and political ally to take up the position.

Trump announced the unusual proposal on Saturday (local time) through a post on his Truth Social, in which he offered White the role and suggested that he bring several prominent mixed martial arts champions as assistants to the White House briefing room.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump wrote.

The US President also named several prominent UFC fighters, including Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison, as potential members of White's team.

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Explaining his proposal, Trump said the fighters would help defend his administration against political opponents.

"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!" he added.

CNN reported that while a source familiar with the matter confirmed White had declined the offer, a White House aide indicated that Trump was joking about the proposal.

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According to CNN, Trump's remarks come amid an ongoing search for a new White House Press Secretary following Karoline Leavitt's departure and Katie Zacharia's brief five-day tenure in the role.

The US President has reportedly struggled to find a suitable candidate for the high-profile communications role, which has assumed greater significance amid growing political tensions and the prospect of intensified congressional scrutiny following Democratic victories in the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung publicly backed Trump's proposal, reposting the President's message on X with the caption, "Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!" (ANI)

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