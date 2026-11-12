DC: Officials issue lookout for armed suspect after 5 shot in neighbourhood

Washington DC [US], November 12 (ANI): Washington's public alert system, AlertDC, on Thursday issued a lookout for a suspect described as a "white male, heavy-built, wearing grey shorts with a grey and black gun" following a shooting in the city's Logan Circle neighbourhood that left five people injured.

According to live updates on AlertDC, the official public alerts page operated by the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) units are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Church Street NW.

The alert urged residents to avoid the area around the 1500 block of 15th Street NW until further notice due to police activity.

Meanwhile, the suspect is barricaded inside an apartment complex. A law enforcement source told CBS News that the apartment where the suspect is barricaded is located above a gym, identified as Vida Fitness.

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CRITICAL ALERT: MPD is on the scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on scene. AVOID THE AREA. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 12, 2026

The MPD said in a post on X at 8:23 am (local time) that it was responding to the scene at 15th and P Street in the city's Logan Circle neighbourhood. The department has not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.

City Councilmember Brooke Pinto said in a post on X, "Barricade in place at 15th and P St NW. First responders are working hard to resolve situation. Please avoid the area."

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Barricade in place at 15th and P St NW. First responders are working hard to resolve situation. Please avoid the area. — Councilmember Brooke Pinto (@CMBrookePinto) November 12, 2026

br />As per CBS News, witness Jennifer Christine told reporters that she was on a treadmill inside a Vida Fitness gym when she heard gunshots. She said she witnessed one death inside the gym before leaving the building and taking shelter in a nearby bagel shop.

"There was no way of getting out of the gym other than going past that scene," Christine said. "It was like chaos. It was horrific, honestly."

Another witness, Max Smith, said he heard multiple gunshots at around 8:30 am (local time) and took shelter in the bagel shop along with approximately 10 other bystanders.

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"I'm very shaken up," Smith said. "You know, you don't expect it."

Residents have been asked to avoid the area, located about one mile north of the White House, as several streets remain closed and a shelter-in-place order is in effect.

As per CBS News, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said its Washington Bureau was at the scene and assisting the police. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also said its Washington field office was assisting the MPD.

The Secret Service, US Marshals and US Park Police were also responding to the incident, with helicopters seen overhead.

Meanwhile, Vida Fitness owner David von Storch told NBC News in a phone interview that he was "very concerned" about the gym's members and staff following the shooting.

Von Storch, who is currently out of state, said he was "trying to get back to DC as quickly as possible". He added that members of his management team were not being allowed inside the gym, making it difficult for him to obtain information about the incident.

He said he had "no idea" who the shooter was and had very limited information about what had happened. (ANI)

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