"Decimated their whole evil empire": Trump says US military operations in Iran to "continue for little while"

Washington DC [US], March 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (US local time) claimed that the United States had wiped out the entire leadership in Iran and called the actions getting rid of a major 'cancer' off the face of the earth.

Advertisement

When asked whether the United States was responsible for the bombing of an elementary girls' school in Iran, Trump flat out denied the allegations and instead called Iran for bombing the school slating inaccuracy of Iranian weapons as a reason.

Advertisement

Trump said, "No, I don't believe so. Based on what I've seen that was done by Iran. We think it was done by Iran because they're very inaccurate as you know with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever. It was done by Iran."

Advertisement

He made the remarks aboard Air Force One en route to Miami.

Trump said, "We're winning the war by a lot. We've decimated their whole evil empire. It'll continue I'm sure for a little while...The war itself is going unbelievably. It's as good as it can be."

Advertisement

As the conflict marks a week, Trump said that the US had accomplished much more than anyone thought was possible.

He said, "We've wiped out their (Iranian) navy, 44 ships. We've wiped out their air force, every plane. We've wiped out most of their missiles. You see the missiles aren't coming much anymore. We've also hit their manufacturing areas where they make the missiles very hard. Their drone capacity is way down and we've hurt them where it hurts, including about every form of leadership you can have we've wiped out."

On being asked about the earlier projected six-week timeline, Trump said, "I never project time, whatever it takes. But the (Iranian) military is almost nonexistent. We could hit their military itself very hard but maybe we will, maybe we won't, we haven't made that determination."

Trump further added, "We've hit the manufacturing very hard. They're at about nine per cent of what they sent out in the first two days and we think that's because they don't have that much. We've also knocked out about 70 per cent of the rockets of the launchers. The launchers are a big deal, very hard to get, very expensive."

When asked if there is still hope to do a deal with Iran, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who was also present on Air Force One, told the media that it is possible.

He said, "I think there is. I think that's going to be up to the President, that's what I think. But they didn't seem to be very amenable in that first set of negotiations. You heard what I said. They said we have the inalienable right to enrich. They bragged about having 60 percent enriched fuel enough for 11 bombs. And they told me and Jared, we're not going to give you diplomatically what you couldn't take militarily. So you know I think they're going to need a change of attitude."

As the situation develops in West Asia, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, Tom Tugendhat, told ANI, "A lot of people are very concerned at what's going on, and not just about what's going on in Iran, but what's happening in the United Arab Emirates, in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. India has about nine million citizens in the region; we have about 300,000 citizens there, so there's a huge concern."

He added, "The challenge of energy prices is something that we all face...Resolving this challenge as quickly as possible is good not just for the global economy, but actually good for families and good for homes across the whole world..."

The developments follow after the joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)