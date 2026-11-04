"DEI is back!": Ro Khanna celebrates Democratic gains in US midterm elections

Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): US Representative Ro Khanna on Wednesday (local time) celebrated the Democratic Party's electoral gains in the November 3 midterm elections, saying "DEI is back!" as Democrats registered victories in key races across the country, including in traditionally Republican-leaning states.

Khanna, who represents California's 17th Congressional District and is in the Democratic Party, took to X to welcome the election results, highlighting the historic representation of Black, Latino, Muslim and LGBTQ+ candidates in the elections.

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DEI stands for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, It is an organisational framework and set of policies aimed at ensuring fair treatment, safety and full participation for all individuals, with particular focus on groups that have historically faced marginalisation or discrimination based on race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, disability, age and other identity factors. The concept traces back to the U.S. Civil Rights Movement and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited employment discrimination based on race, colour, religion, sex or national origin.

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In a post on X, Khanna said, "DEI is back! Tonight, DEI is back as America celebrated diversity and inclusion. Likely three black governors, the first Latina governor in Texas, the first Muslim American senator, the first gay senator. I love this America."

Abdul’s win shows a bold progressive agenda can win anywhere. Proud to have endorsed him on Day 1. https://t.co/4fSWbQV4jV — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 4, 2026

The three newly elected Black governors Khanna was referring to were Republican Byron Donalds in Florida, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia and Democrat David Crowley in Wisconsin. Donalds became Florida's first Black governor, Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in the United States, while Crowley secured Wisconsin's governorship.

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Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who was already the third elected Black governor in US history, also won re-election, bringing the number of Black governors elected or re-elected in the November 3 elections to four.

Khanna also referred to Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become Texas' first Latina governor, ending more than three decades of Republican control of the governor's office.

In the Senate, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan, becoming the first Muslim American elected to the US Senate. Democrat Chris Pappas, who defeated former Republican Senator John Sununu in New Hampshire, became the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed gratitude following the election, saying she would return to work the following day. According to NBC News projections, Hochul defeated Republican Bruce Blakeman to win another term as New York governor, while Weiser defeated his Republican opponent to win the Colorado gubernatorial race.

In a post on X, Hochul said, "I love New York! And tomorrow, I’ll get up and go right back to work."

I ❤️ New York! And tomorrow, I’ll get up and go right back to work. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 4, 2026

In Texas, Hinojosa pledged to work for all Texans, irrespective of their political affiliations, following her victory over Abbott.

Tonight, I make a solemn promise to every single Texan. Whether you voted for me or Governor Abbott, or felt so betrayed by a broken politics that you did not vote at all. Hear what Texas said today, loud and clear: Your government belongs to you. And as your governor, I will never forget it. There will be no special set of rules for the wealthy and powerful. No looking the other way when someone in my own party does wrong. The trust you have placed in me tonight is not a blank check. It is a sacred responsibility. And I intend to earn it every single day. — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaHinojosaTX) November 4, 2026

In a post on X, Hinojosa said, "Tonight, I make a solemn promise to every single Texan. Whether you voted for me or Governor Abbott, or felt so betrayed by a broken politics that you did not vote at all. Hear what Texas said today, loud and clear: Your government belongs to you. And as your governor, I will never forget it. There will be no special set of rules for the wealthy and powerful. No looking the other way when someone in my own party does wrong. The trust you have placed in me tonight is not a blank check. It is a sacred responsibility. And I intend to earn it every single day."

According to CNN, Democrat Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the first Latina governor of Texas, ending more than three decades of Republican dominance in the state's gubernatorial office. CBS News also projected Hinojosa's victory, reporting that Abbott had called to concede after losing his re-election bid.

The Democratic victories also prompted the party's Senate leadership to celebrate its return to the chamber's majority, with Senate Democrats declaring that they had won back control of the Senate.

In a post on X, the party said, "Against all odds, Democrats have won back the Senate. We have five words for the American people: Relief is on the way."

Against all odds, Democrats have won back the Senate. We have five words for the American people: Relief is on the way. — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) November 4, 2026

The election results marked a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington, with Democrats securing control of both chambers of Congress, ending the Republican Party's hold over the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The Democratic gains also included victories in traditionally Republican-leaning states. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the Senate race, marking the first time since 1988 that a Democrat won a US Senate election in the state.

In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Senator Roger Marshall, securing a historic Senate victory for the party in a state that had not elected a Democrat to the chamber in 94 years. In Iowa, Democrat Josh Turek defeated Republican Ashley Hinson in the Senate race, while Rob Sand won the gubernatorial contest.

The results are expected to give Democrats greater authority to scrutinise US President Donald Trump's administration, influence legislation and exercise oversight over federal policies. (ANI)

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