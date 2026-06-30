Washington, DC [US], June 30 (ANI): Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna on Monday (local time) accused the US President Donald Trump of allegedly abandoning America's "moral vision", threatening global stability, and implementing immigration policies that severely undermine the nation's leadership in technology and Artificial Intelligence.

Advertisement

Speaking during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit in Washington, DC, Khanna heavily criticised what he described as a shift toward a foreign policy dictated by "might makes right," directly targeting the Trump administration's rhetoric toward multiple nations.

Advertisement

"Now you have an America that has forgotten that moral vision, that has a foreign policy of might makes right, threatening not just Iran, threatening Cuba, threatening to conquer Greenland and we were having dinner as if everything is normal. Who cares about the partnerships of this and that when this President is literally destroying America's leadership in the entire world?" he stated.

Advertisement

Further turning his focus to domestic policy, the Democratic lawmaker strongly condemned the administration's approach to immigration and its impact on the American technology sector, particularly in relation to student visas.

"And the demagoguery about immigrants, the demagoguery of this President and talking about the lack of immigrants coming into the United States. How can we sit here and not condemn his policies on what he has done with student visas, with the demonization of talent coming to the United States," he said.

Advertisement

Khanna further cited statistics regarding the global AI workforce to criticise the President for attempting to restrict the flow of high-skilled foreign professionals.

"He talks about leading in AI. 38% of the top AI researchers are of Chinese origin. 72% have foreign degrees. This is a President who doesn't understand that we need to be recruiting talent, not turning talent away. He's a lame duck," he said.

Khanna concluded his remarks with a confident prediction regarding the upcoming electoral cycles, claiming a victory of the Democrats.

"The Democrats are going to win decisively in 2026 and we're going to win in 2028," Khanna affirmed.

Earlier, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg warned that the concepts of digital and artificial intelligence sovereignty are vulnerable to political manipulation abroad, which could inadvertently pressure nations into draining substantial financial resources to replicate pre-existing technologies.

Instead of pursuing absolute domestic control over obsolete technology frameworks, the official argued that genuine sovereignty should be demonstrated through cutting-edge innovation and active contributions to the international technological landscape.

He further characterised New Delhi as a vital ally for Washington in the international pursuit of technological dominance, highlighting the country's vast reservoir of engineering expertise and its rapidly expanding technology sector.

Jacob Helberg shared these insights during his address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit held in the American capital."In my view, sovereignty comes from being a net contributor to the world's innovation ecosystem. It is about innovation sovereignty, not just 'do you control last year's stack entirely in-house'," Helberg remarked.

Delving into the strategic importance of New Delhi, Helberg observed, "India is especially interesting because it's not only a country with whom we have a deep values alignment, but India obviously is the only country on Earth that fundamentally rivals China, with respect to the depth of its engineering workforce and talent pool." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)