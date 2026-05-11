Washington DC [US], May 11 (ANI): Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna on Sunday (local time) defended his outreach to conservative audiences after US President Donald Trump launched a series of Truth Social posts attacking both Khanna and Fox News, accusing the network of undermining the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement by platforming Democrats.

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Congressman Khanna on Sunday (local time) appeared on Fox News programme "The Sunday Briefing" and discussed an economic agenda focused on rebuilding American manufacturing, including steel, shipbuilding, and battery plants in struggling industrial communities.

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Reacting to Trump's criticism, Khanna framed his media strategy as essential for Democratic revival and national unity.

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Trump's second attack of the day on me. This is why I go on Fox. This is why I talk about an economic agenda to build steel, ship & battery plants in hollowed out communities. This is why I talk to everyone, including Trump voters, without hurling insults. This is how… https://t.co/5ZCRxJ3xjt — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 10, 2026

In a post on X, he said, "Trump's second attack of the day on me", adding that his willingness to appear on conservative media was deliberate, not accidental. He said, "This is why I go on Fox."

He argued that Democrats must reconnect with working-class communities through a manufacturing-focused economic message. He said, "This is why I talk about an economic agenda to build steel, ship & battery plants in hollowed out communities."

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Khanna also stressed the importance of engaging Trump supporters directly instead of treating them with hostility. He said, "This is why I talk to everyone, including Trump voters, without hurling insults."

He added by presenting the approach as a path toward electoral success and political reconciliation. "This is how Democrats will win & unite the country," he said.

Trump on Sunday (local time), through a lengthy Truth Social post, accused Fox News of allowing Democratic figures to spread "lies" without meaningful "rebuttal" from anchors, targeting "The Sunday Briefing" co-anchor Jacqui Heinrich.

In the post, he said, "You could listen to FoxNews all day long, absolutely devour it, but then, when you hear sleazebags, like Congressman Ro Khanna, "a wolf in sheep's clothing," lie, lie, lie, and lie again, without any pushback, or competent rebuttal from an anchor, in this case, Jacqui Heinrich, the entire Common Sense dialogue that has been going on all day at Fox is completely obliterated!"

Trump questioned why Fox continued inviting Democratic voices on its programs. He said, "Why would Fox put scum like this on, or others, such as Low Rated Bill Maher, who gains "credibility" by constant referral to him as though he were a Liberal source of "Wisdom," or very Low IQ Hakeem Jeffries, who considers the Supreme Court "illegitimate," and probably hates our Country."

The President further accused Fox on weakening Republican electoral prospects despite its conservative branding. He said, "No matter how "Fair and Balanced" the day's News at Fox may be, the end result is destroyed by professional Liars, Conmen, and Liberal, Crooked Politicians. This is why MAGA Republicans, who are actually close to 100% of the Party, hate Fox, despite the wonderful contributions made by so many of their great anchors and commentators. Hard to win Elections like this!"

Trump, in another post on Sunday (local time), broadened the attack into a warning about Democrats generally. He said, "The Radical Left Dumacrats must fail -- Our Country is at stake! "

In another prior Truth Social Post on Sunday (local time), Trump further personally attacked Khanna, arguing he should not appear on Fox News unless there is an "anchor" who is "capable of disputing his lies."

He said, "The Sleazebag, Radical Left Congressman from the failed State of California, Ro Khanna, should not be allowed on FoxNews unless you have an "anchor" who is capable of disputing his lies, one after another, and closing down his fake (Bullshit!) narrative. He is similar, but worse than Hakeem Jeffries, only with a somewhat higher IQ.

Trump also accused Khanna and Democrats of falsely taking credit for the revival of the American steel industry. He said, "This morning he tried, on behalf of the Dumacrats, to take credit for the Steel Industry pouring back into the US, knowing full well that the Dumbs virtually destroyed it, and I saved it, through strong Tariffs (PLUS!).

The US President claimed the United States is economically "hotter than ever before" only after his return to office. He said, " Our Country was dead during the last "Administration," and now it is hotter than ever before."

He ended with a warning about Democratic government and a vow to stop it. He added, "We can't allow the Dumacrats to take credit for this. If elected, they will fully destroy our thriving, and now very respected, Nation. I will not let that happen!!!" (ANI)

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