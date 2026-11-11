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Home / United States / Democrats divided; US Senators Sanders, Slotkin oppose Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader

Democrats divided; US Senators Sanders, Slotkin oppose Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader

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ANI
Updated At : 09:12 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], November 11 (ANI): A political fracture is opening up within the Democratic establishment as the party prepares to reclaim control of the United States Senate. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders delivered a striking blow on Tuesday, announcing that he would withhold his support from New York Senator Chuck Schumer's bid to become Senate Majority leader when the Senate convenes in January.

Sanders made the announcement during a press conference at the Capitol, framing last week's midterm elections as "about change". Democrats are projected to command at least 54 seats in the upper chamber.

"It was an election across the country, in red states and blue states, where people were looking around them and saying, 'What is going on in America, when I am struggling to put food on the table, pay for healthcare, pay for housing, and I'm worried not only that my life economically is going nowhere, everything being equal, my kid in the richest country in the history of the world is going to have the lowest standard of living than I do?' And while all of this is going on, the billionaire class has never ever had it so good," Sanders remarked.

While acknowledging a personal history spanning more than three decades with the current Democratic leader, Sanders drew a firm line, saying, "I personally have known Chuck Schumer for over 30 years, and I like Chuck. Nobody who works harder than Chuck Schumer. But in my view, the time is now for change, and I will not be supporting Chuck to be re-elected as the Democratic leader."

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The Vermont independent, who caucuses with the Democrats, issued a broader call for "a vigorous debate about the direction of the Democratic Party", urging colleagues to bring internal disagreements "out in the open to show the American people that a new day has come and that their votes meant a new direction in Washington".

The pushback against a seamless transition of leadership gained further momentum as Sanders appeared alongside Michigan Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin. Slotkin argued that leadership hopefuls must articulate a concrete vision for the party's immediate future.

"Whoever wants to run this caucus should come forward with a plan on how they're going to govern differently, what they're going to do in the first 100 days to put money in people's pockets, and then in particular how they're going to communicate differently," Slotkin stated, noting that she is "not actively seeking this job" but remains focused squarely on demanding reform.

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"Whoever wants my vote is going to have to show me a concrete plan that's definitively different. I'm a no until and unless I see that from anyone," she added.

Although no formal challenger has officially declared a bid to unseat Schumer at the apex of the Senate Democratic caucus, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has emerged as the most likely alternative. After initially ruling out a candidacy, Van Hollen signalled a shift in posture, stating that he is weighing a potential run.

"What I've said from the very beginning is, we shouldn't have a coronation," Van Hollen said on Monday, adding that he is "in listening mode and haven't shut the door".

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During a Tuesday appearance, he confirmed that he was "in the process right now of calling my colleagues" because "at the end of the day, this is a vote in the Democratic caucus".

Democratic lawmakers are expected to hold their decisive internal leadership elections in early December. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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